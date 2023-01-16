List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Ritchie List Surpassed 75,000+ Equipment, Vehicle Listings in 2022

Mon January 16, 2023 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros.


Selling equipment on your own is a lot easier with Ritchie List, which provides customers the control they want and the tools they need to sell privately for top dollar.

Launched in 2021, Ritchie Bros.' first North American listings site — based on its Mascus technology — grew its customer base by more than 300 percent last year and surpassed 75,000 active listings for equipment, vehicles, and other assets.

"Ritchie List is a key part of our marketplace strategy, which is designed to provide customers a one-stop shop for insights, services, and a variety of transaction solutions," said Ann Fandozzi, Ritchie Bros. CEO.

"Today we are attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to Ritchie List per month and have built out innovative tools and services to help drive leads for sellers. With Ritchie List, customers get access to a suite of à la carte services designed to make private selling more efficient and safe, with a secure transaction management service, invoicing and more."

Customers also will be able to access an inventory management system, data analytics and pricing valuation tools from Rouse Services and Ritchie Bros., financing, inspection services, warranties, insurance, transportation and more. With Ritchie Bros.' inventory management system, customers can easily move items from Ritchie List over to Marketplace-E or IronPlanet if they want Ritchie Bros. to sell the asset and manage the transaction for them.

"At Ritchie Bros. we specialize in driving demand and work hard every day to bring qualified buyers to Ritchie List," said Kishen Raja, sales director of Ritchie List. "We listen to our customer's needs and are building out the right solutions for them, whether it's an owner-operator selling one dozer or an equipment dealership looking for a dedicated webshop to help reach buyers beyond their local region — we have something for everyone."

In 2023, Ritchie Bros. will be launching bundled service packages to help make Ritchie List more efficient than ever.

For more information, visit RitchieList.com.




