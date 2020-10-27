RMS Now Offers Bomag in Iowa, Illinois

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) has been named the primary dealer of Bomag soil, asphalt and landfill compaction products in 22 eastern Iowa counties and four Illinois counties.

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) has been named the primary dealer of Bomag soil, asphalt and landfill compaction products in 22 eastern Iowa counties and four Illinois counties. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and East Moline, Ill., branches, will provide sales, parts, service and other support capabilities to customers in the territory. RMS also is the official Bomag soil, asphalt and landfill compaction dealer for the state of Minnesota except for six counties in southwest Minnesota.

"We're excited about our expanded footprint with Bomag. This complements our existing Bomag partnership and will help us better serve our existing customers while earning new ones throughout our coverage area," said Andy Schwandt, vice president of sales and marketing.

Jamie Winkler, Bomag Americas director sales, said, "RMS and Bomag are continuing to support our customers in the local Iowa community with highly-skilled and knowledgeable sales and service teams to service the soil, asphalt and land compaction industries."

Bomag product lines supported by RMS include embankment compactors; light and heavy pneumatic-tired rollers; refuse compactors; and light, medium and heavy single-drum, combination, and tandem rollers.

The new RMS service area includes Allamakee, Benton, Cedar, Clayton, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Linn, Louisa, Muscatine, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington and Winneshiek counties in Iowa and Henderson, Henry, Mercer and Rock Island counties in Illinois.

For more information, visit rmsequipment.com.