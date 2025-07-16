Road contractors in Connecticut are busy with 179 active projects including bridge refurbishments, road improvements, and vegetation management. Projects span Eastern CT, Hartford, Westport, and other areas, with work scheduled until Nov 2027. Despite challenges like high temperatures and holidays, construction continues across the state.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation's online map of roadway projects shows a total of 604 active road improvement and maintenance projects across the state in 2025.

Some of those construction efforts are in the planning phase while others are still being designed. CTDOT noted recently that 179 active projects are being built.

Despite temperatures 90 degrees and above, CTDOT spokesperson Josh Morgan told CT Insider, "It's a super busy time of year given we only are able to work April-October — maybe a smidge later — because of weather."

Though all work halted for the Independence Day holiday, according to the state agency, most construction restarted on July 7.

Here is a list of various ongoing CTDOT road projects:

Surface Treatment in Eastern Connecticut

A high-friction surface treatment project in the towns of Preston, Hampton, Montville, Mansfield, Pomfret and Salem began July 7. The contract was awarded to WJ Surface Treatments at a cost of $1.5 million.

Crews are working on Conn. Highway 2A in Preston, in addition to Conn. 6 in Hampton, Conn. 163 in Montville, Conn. 195 in Mansfield, Conn. 101 in Pomfret, Conn. 164 in Preston and Conn. 354 in Salem.

19 Bridges Along Conn. 8 to See Improvements

Tradesmen began metalizing Conn. 8 bridges over Laurel Hill Road in Torrington on July 10. The project involves refurbishing a total of 19 bridges along Conn. 8 between the towns of Torrington and Colebrook between now and Sept. 8, 2025. Allied Painting Inc. was awarded the project at a cost of $15.7 million.

Laurel Hill Road is closed to traffic for the duration of the project, with eastbound traffic detouring onto Harwinton Avenue.

Decaying Trees, Plants Cleared Along Conn. 9

A vegetation management operation on Conn.9 between Exits 29 and 37 in the communities of Cromwell, Berlin and New Britain got under way July 14 and is expected to last until Sept. 5, excluding scheduled holidays.

CTDOT said the effort by J&J Brothers LLC. in Meriden consists of the removal of dead, diseased and decaying trees and other plants that have grown into the safety space along the side of the roadway.

Pinnacle Road in Ellington

Weather permitting, drivers will be detoured away from Pinnacle Road in Ellington on July 14. According to CTDOT, "the project consists of increasing the radii of the horizontal curve west of the Pinnacle Road intersection and three horizontal curves east of Hopkins Road, as well as realigning the intersections of Pinnacle Road and Hopkins Road."

There also will be improvements made to drainage and roadside safety systems.

The $8.3 million project was awarded to Ludlow, Mass.-based Baltazar Contractors Inc., and is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 30, 2027.

Joint Sealing Ahead on Several Hartford-Area Roads

From now until Nov. 7, 2025, a large number of routes in the Hartford area will be subject to a joint and crack-sealing maintenance project.

Stretches of the following highways and streets are included in the project and may experience lane closures:

• Conn. 533 in Vernon;

• Conn. 69 in Bristol;

• Conn. 71 in Berlin;

• Conn. 171 in Union;

• State Highway 31 in Coventry;

• State Highway 528 in Somers;

• State Highway 536 in Plainville;

• State Highway 70 in Meriden;

• Conn. 99 in Wethersfield;

• State Highway 502 in East Hartford and Manchester;

• Conn. 534 in Manchester and Bolton; and

• State Highway 319 in Stafford.

Upgrades to Interstate 95 in Westport

CTDOT set up a traffic split to perform prefabricated joint installation on southbound I-95 in Westport through Aug. 17. The project involves median replacement, resurfacing, drainage and safety improvements, and was awarded to Yonkers Contracting Co. of New York at a cost of $103.4 million.

It is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 31.

The state transportation agency noted that although there is currently a traffic split on the freeway, the same number of lanes on southbound I-95 are open between Exits 17 and 18.

Other improvements happening in the greater Hartford area include:

• New light poles going up along I-95 near Guilford. The work is taking place between Exits 51-62 on I-95 northbound and southbound in East Haven, Branford, Guilford and Madison. The project is expected to be completed on Aug. 22, according to CTDOT.

• Connecticut Highway 41, from the town of Sharon's Stonehouse Road north to U.S. Highway 44/Main Street in Salisbury, is being milled and resurfaced through Aug. 19.

• Another milling and resurfacing project on I-291 in Windsor and South Windsor is slated to begin July 20 and last until Sept. 18. The project will resurface a 3.61-mi. segment of the interstate in the two cities from a short distance east of the overpass across I-91 to eastbound I-291's overpass of Conn. 30/Ellington Road.

• Also in Windsor, on Conn. 218/Cottage Grove Road, a milling and resurfacing project is set to get started July 20 and be finished by Sept. 18. The work will rehabilitate a 1.06-mi. segment of the roadway from Windsor Avenue to Deerfield Road. Motorists can expect lane closures along the route, according to CTDOT.

• In far western Connecticut, near the New York State line, the existing chain link fence along Conn. 6/I-84/U.S. 202 from Saw Mill Road east to Milestone Road in Danbury is due for an upgrade, starting Aug. 11. The project should be completed by Sept. 15.

