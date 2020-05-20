Road Crews Repair Slides Along U.S. 74 in Western North Carolina

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Road Crews Repair Slides Along U.S. 74 in Western North Carolina

Wed May 20, 2020 - Southeast Edition
NCDOT


The $4.9 million construction project includes removing a portion of the existing road, digging down 20 ft. to remove material, and building a retaining wall in the cavity to support the existing lanes.
The $4.9 million construction project includes removing a portion of the existing road, digging down 20 ft. to remove material, and building a retaining wall in the cavity to support the existing lanes.
The $4.9 million construction project includes removing a portion of the existing road, digging down 20 ft. to remove material, and building a retaining wall in the cavity to support the existing lanes. Heavy rains exacerbated an existing problem, resulting in shifts under the U.S. 74 road surface. Rather than applying another re-paving bandage, the NCDOT instead decided the damage required additional repairs.

Incessant rains over the last two years in the mountainous far west of North Carolina have led to small landslides and drainage damage along U.S. Highway 74 near Bryson City, located in Swain County.

As a result, the NCDOT has brought in a local heavy construction company to make repairs on U.S. 74, a highway important to Bryson City for both its residents and the local economy. The route is an access point for tourists to the Great Smoky Mountains and Fontana Lake, north and west, respectively, of Bryson City.

In addition, U.S. 74 is the primary commercial and truck route through that mountainous corner of the state, connecting the cities of Murphy, Andrews, Bryson City, Cherokee, Sylva and Waynesville – all to the west of Asheville.

The heavy rains that inundated the area since 2018 exacerbated an existing problem resulting in shifts under the U.S. 74 road surface. Rather than applying another re-paving bandage, the NCDOT instead decided the damage required additional repairs.

To that end, Adams Contracting Co Inc., based in nearby Robbinsville, recently began construction to fix the slide and drainage issues on the deteriorating portion of U.S. 74. Currently, company crews are repairing a 455-ft. stretch of the westbound lanes at mile marker 68. According to the NCDOT, a portion of the highway has experienced a slow migration of subsurface material resulting in cracked asphalt.

The $4.9 million construction project includes removing a portion of the existing road, digging down 20 ft. to remove material, and building a retaining wall in the cavity to support the existing lanes. Crews will then install new drainage pipes and fill the area with alternating layers of construction fabric and a lightweight composite rock. The new fill material weighs less than traditional gravel and other fill material and is designed to reduce stress on the base layer and limit movement at the location.

"The movement creates cracking and that creates a hazard to drivers," explained Chris Lee, NCDOT's Division 14 district engineer. "This is the first repair of its kind in western North Carolina and we are looking to create a safe and stable condition for drivers."

Due to the construction and repair, the NCDOT said work zone traffic will likely remain in a one-lane pattern into the winter.

In business for more than two decades, Adams Contracting is well known throughout the region for its heavy construction operation, including grading and excavation services. The small business also has become a specialist in concrete demolition, drilling and rock removal.

Heavy rains exacerbated an existing problem, resulting in shifts under the U.S. 74 road surface. Rather than applying another re-paving bandage, the NCDOT instead decided the damage required additional repairs.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

NCDOT North Carolina Project Experiences