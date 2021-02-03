Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Road Machinery & Supplies Adds Peterson to Equipment Line

Wed February 03, 2021 - Midwest Edition #3
Road Machinery & Supplies Co.

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) has expanded its coverage of Astec brand equipment with the addition of Peterson Corp. industrial wood grinders.
Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) has expanded its coverage of Astec brand equipment with the addition of Peterson Corp. industrial wood grinders.

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) has expanded its coverage of Astec brand equipment with the addition of Peterson Corp. industrial wood grinders. The Peterson lineup caters to the tree care industry with grinders, chippers, flails, blower trucks, stacking conveyors and screens.

RMS will be the Peterson distributor for Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. It also will cover Rock Island, Mercer, Henry and Henderson counties in Illinois, and Douglas and Bayfield counties in Wisconsin.

"RMS has a proven commitment to product support and a loyal customer following. We are excited to continue their tradition of excellence," said Brian Gray, VP of sales and marketing of Astec.

"This agreement allows us to deliver a more diversified product offering to our customers and opens us up to new markets," said Andy Schwandt, RMS vice president, sales and marketing. "We are very excited to grow our partnership with Astec."

In addition to Peterson, RMS also is a distributor for Astec brands KPI-JCI, Roadtec and Astec Mobile Screens.

Based in Savage, Minn., RMS operates nine locations across Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It also has seven affiliated companies located in Minnesota and Texas.

For more information, visit rmsequipment.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories

ODOT Builds 'Superstreets' in Greene County

John Deere Rolls Out Performance Tiering Strategy Starting With Utility Loaders

Allan Myers Leads MD 97 Relocation Construction Project

VIDEO: Gwenmor Marine Contracting Tackles Dredging Project at Groton Long Point

Amazon Unveils Unique Design for HQ2 Building in Virginia

Cleveland CEA Elects New Officers, Board Members

VIDEO: Kenny — The Oldest Dozer Operator

Connecticut Working to Bring State Pier Project on Budget



 

Read more about...

Astec Business News Forestry Equipment Forestry News Midwest Peterson Manufacturing Recycling & Processing Equipment Road Machinery & Supplies Co.