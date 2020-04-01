Road Machinery & Supplies Co. Celebrates 50 Years as Grove Dealer

To mark five successful decades as a Grove dealer in northern Minnesota, Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) joined Manitowoc staff at the manufacturer's booth at ConExpo 2020.

RMS's Jon Anderson (C), along with Manitowoc's Mike Heacock (L) and Keith Crider, stand in front of a Grove GRT9165, one of the 10 cranes the manufacturer exhibited at the show this year.

Based in Savage, Minn., RMS represents Grove and provides customer support in north central and northeast Minnesota.

