Road Machinery Joins Community Partners for Student Laptop Drive

Road Machinery is joining the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation's community laptop drive, a community effort to collect laptops that are no longer needed and can be refurbished and provided to students who do not have devices at home. The laptop drive is being held in collaboration with Data Doctors to provide a safe and simple way for computers to be donated.

Types of Laptops Accepted:

Data Doctors will accept any working or non-working laptops, Chromebooks, netbooks, iPads and chargers;

Working laptops will receive a secure hard-drive wipe so that no personal information will be left;

Non-working laptops can still be used for parts and are welcomed as donations;

Anything that does not function and cannot be repurposed will be responsibly recycled.

Donating is Simple, Risk-Free:

Data Doctors will wipe your hard drive and refurbish the laptop. If you would prefer to keep your hard drive and donate just the laptop, that is fine, too.

The laptop will be distributed to a student in need. Your donation will change the trajectory of that student's educational journey.

More information is available online at www.phoenixchamber.com/laptopdrive.

Joel Cook, president & CEO of Road Machinery LLC, commented that "As a company, we wanted to provide a concerted effort to help our friends and neighbors make it through this COVID-19 pandemic. Partnering with the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation felt like a natural fit as we want to help all children have the best opportunity for a quality education during these tough times."

"As a leader in Arizona's business community and an innovator in the workforce development arena, the Foundation is committed to working with business and education partners to support educational outcomes in Arizona," said Jennifer Mellor, chief innovation officer of the Foundation. "Our community's needs have changed as a result of COVID-19, and we are retooling our resources and partnerships to meet those needs."

Road Machinery sells, services and rents quality construction, farming, mining and forestry equipment from Komatsu; compacting and paving equipment from Dynapac and Carlson; quality attachments from NPK, Hensley, and JRB corporation as well as other products.

About Road Machinery

Phoenix, Ariz.-based since 1955 with 14 branches extending throughout California, Road Machinery LLC specializes in construction and mining heavy equipment, including world-class re-manufacturing facilities for Diesel engines, transmissions, electrical rotating devices and hydraulic cylinders.

For more information about the equipment and services offered by Road Machinery visit www.roadmachinery.com or call 1/800-989-7121.

About Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation

Launched in 2016, the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation carries out charitable and education objectives by conducting research, forming partnerships and hosting events focused on education, workforce development, wellness, and community development.