Road Machinery Joins Community Partners for Student Laptop Drive

Wed September 09, 2020 - West Edition #19
Road Machinery is joining the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation's community laptop drive, a community effort to collect laptops that are no longer needed and can be refurbished and provided to students who do not have devices at home. The laptop drive is being held in collaboration with Data Doctors to provide a safe and simple way for computers to be donated.
More information is available online at www.phoenixchamber.com/laptopdrive.
Joel Cook, president & CEO of Road Machinery LLC, commented that "As a company, we wanted to provide a concerted effort to help our friends and neighbors make it through this COVID-19 pandemic. Partnering with the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation felt like a natural fit as we want to help all children have the best opportunity for a quality education during these tough times."
"As a leader in Arizona's business community and an innovator in the workforce development arena, the Foundation is committed to working with business and education partners to support educational outcomes in Arizona," said Jennifer Mellor, chief innovation officer of the Foundation. "Our community's needs have changed as a result of COVID-19, and we are retooling our resources and partnerships to meet those needs."
Road Machinery sells, services and rents quality construction, farming, mining and forestry equipment from Komatsu; compacting and paving equipment from Dynapac and Carlson; quality attachments from NPK, Hensley, and JRB corporation as well as other products.
Phoenix, Ariz.-based since 1955 with 14 branches extending throughout California, Road Machinery LLC specializes in construction and mining heavy equipment, including world-class re-manufacturing facilities for Diesel engines, transmissions, electrical rotating devices and hydraulic cylinders.
For more information about the equipment and services offered by Road Machinery visit www.roadmachinery.com or call 1/800-989-7121.
Launched in 2016, the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation carries out charitable and education objectives by conducting research, forming partnerships and hosting events focused on education, workforce development, wellness, and community development.