RoadHog Inc., a 30 year manufacturer of asphalt milling attachments, introduced the latest series of heavy duty cold planers for skid steers.

Featuring a Fairfield 7HBX planetary, coupled to a Sauer M44 piston motor, these units feature a 0 to 8 in. cutting depth; ¾ in. chassis and housing plate; 1.5 in. walled cutting drum; 5 in. tooth clearance for reduced drag; and a durable front steel debris guard.

Overall weight is an average of 20 percent higher than the company's standard models, reducing vibration and thus improving productivity and extending component life, according to the company.

This attachment is available in cutting widths of 18, 24, 30, 40 and 48 in.

This attachment is well-suited for municipalities as well as paving and utility contractors, as they have higher maneuverability and a much lower cost than dedicated milling machines, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, call 877/640-9975 or visit www.roadhoginc.com.

For a detailed pictorial, visit: http://www.roadhoginc.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/G5-vs-G5HD-pictorial.pdf