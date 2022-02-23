The Rocky Mountain Asphalt Conference and Equipment Show (RMACES) had a new home this year as the show was held at the National Western Complex in Denver on Feb. 8 to 9.

The annual event, held since 1973, is sponsored by the Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association along with the Asphalt Institute, American Public Works Association, Colorado Association of Road Supervisors and Engineers, Colorado Contractors Association Inc., Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State University, Federal Highway Administration and the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

This year marked the show's return to an in-person format after being presented virtually during the height of the pandemic.

In conjunction with the equipment show and conference, the Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association held its awards presentation, this year inducting Kiewit's Harvey Elger to the Colorado "Asphalt Hall of Fame." CEG

Today's top stories