Rocky Mountain Asphalt Conference and Equipment Show Finds New Home in Denver

Wed February 23, 2022 - West Edition #5
CEG


The Rocky Mountain Asphalt Conference and Equipment Show (RMACES) had a new home this year as the show was held at the National Western Complex in Denver on Feb. 8 to 9.

The annual event, held since 1973, is sponsored by the Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association along with the Asphalt Institute, American Public Works Association, Colorado Association of Road Supervisors and Engineers, Colorado Contractors Association Inc., Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State University, Federal Highway Administration and the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

This year marked the show's return to an in-person format after being presented virtually during the height of the pandemic.

In conjunction with the equipment show and conference, the Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association held its awards presentation, this year inducting Kiewit's Harvey Elger to the Colorado "Asphalt Hall of Fame." CEG

Power Equipment Company’s Doug Corley (L) and Bill Stalzer of Bomag presented the Bomag BW 141-AD tandem roller to contractors at the Denver show, along with milling machines and paving equipment offered by the longtime Denver Volvo dealer.
John Rogers (L) and Roger Kisner of Purple Wave Auctions offered advice to attendees about marketing their equipment assets.
Paving equipment needs to be transported, and heavy haul trailers were prominently displayed at the show. Treye Phelps of Interstate Trailers was on hand to answer questions about their line of trailers manufactured in Texas.
Lets talk paving. Wirtgen’s Tom Chastain and Honnen Equipment’s Wirtgen Group Sales Manager Andy Nicolas discuss features of the Vogele 1300-3i paver at the Rocky Mountain Asphalt Conference and Equipment Show.
Power Motive Corporation Territory Sales Managers Kevin Sokol (L) and Jay Nielsen are big proponents of Roadtec’s RP-250 wheeled paver. They spent a good part of their time at the show discussing the pros and cons of wheeled vs. tracked pavers.
Mike Sydow (L) and Eric Bielenberg make a great team at 4 Rivers Equipment. Bielenberg is the equipment guy and he’s helped many a Colorado contractor select the right machine. Sydow is all about technology and helps the customer fit their new machine with the right telematics and machine control to meet their needs on the job site.
RMACES chose the National Western Complex in Denver as this year’s host venue. Heavy equipment was displayed in the arena area while smaller equipment, technology and other exhibitors were located in the expo hall.




