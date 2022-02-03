(L-R) are ICP dealers John Hunter, Dan Meara and Manuel Nemer; ICP owner Flavio Travano; and Paul Douglas, Jacqueline Reid, Guy Wilson and Robert Franklin, of Rokbak.

Rokbak was a major presence at this year's Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Summit event, held in Florida on Jan. 17 to 19. The company met with potential and existing dealers as it prepares for one of its busiest years in recent history.

Rokbak's team, including Managing Director Paul Douglas, attended this year's AED Summit at Disney's Orlando Coronado Springs Resort.

With a healthy order backlog in North America and amid universal praise for the company's new-look haulers, Rokbak used the opportunity to meet with its North American dealers, updating them on a very successful 2021 following the business rebrand last September.

There also were discussions around the company's plans to expand across North America in 2022, as both Rokbak and the construction industry prepare for high levels of demand.

"North America has always been a strong market for us, but following the rebrand we've seen accelerated demand so we're looking to do even better in 2022," Douglas said. "There has been so much interest in our products here, for the strength, reliability and effectiveness they bring to projects so we're rolling out an exciting new plan to ensure our customers can add Rokbak haulers to their projects.

"The AED Summit is an important feature of the North American equipment industry's annual calendar and it provided us a great opportunity to meet with new and existing dealers. We already have some great partners in place, and we are aiming to build our representation in 2022 in the territories where we see opportunities for growth."

During the Summit, Rokbak's team also met and dined with dealers Shafer Equipment, Rasmussen, Easton and RECO Equipment. In addition to staging individual meetings with partners, the 2022 AED Summit provided an opportunity for Rokbak's team to network with fellow industry colleagues and attend conference sessions on the latest trends in equipment ownership, retail and management.

For the Summit's closing night dinner Rokbak was a Gold Sponsor, giving the company and its dealers a VIP presence at the gala event, which included a speech from special guest, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. Pence was later joined on stage by AED President and CEO Brian P. McGuire for a question-and-answer session with summit attendees.

For more information, visit www.rokbak.com.

Today's top stories