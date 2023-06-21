Alpha & Omega will bring both the RA30 and RA40 to its customers in Lubbock and Midland-Odessa, Texas, who work in industries including construction and mining.

Rokbak has further expanded its U.S. dealer network by partnering with Alpha & Omega Equipment Sales and Rental — one of Texas' leading providers of construction equipment. This new partnership supports Rokbak's expansion plans, reinforces its commitment to customers and strengthens its presence in this important market.

Alpha & Omega will bring both the RA30 and RA40 to its customers in Lubbock and Midland-Odessa, Texas, who work in industries including construction and mining.

"Rokbak haulers complement our current construction equipment lines," said Jackie Johnson Sr., CEO of Alpha & Omega. "The trucks look great and there's a real quality to the build.

"In Texas, there is over $35 billion of infrastructure projects that will be awarded in the next two quarters. We've already had multiple requests for these haulers and we're confident that the RA30 and RA40 will contribute to the success of our customers' projects and allow us to enter new markets — such as the infrastructure industry."

USA Leads Demand

Approximately 60 percent of the machines that leave Rokbak's Motherwell factory head across the Atlantic to customers in America. The United States is leading articulated hauler demand with huge infrastructure spend and significant construction activity around house and road building. The total articulated hauler market for North America is usually around 3,500 units, with 2022 closing out with an expectation-defying 4,000 units.

North American customers currently account for nearly half of the total market, which was just over 9,000 units in 2022.

"As we've seen in multiple territories, the Rokbak rebrand has led to accelerated demand in North America," said Rokbak Regional Sales Manager Dan Meara. "And with that level of interest in our products, expanding our dealer network and partnering with reputable dealers like Alpha & Omega is key to getting our haulers working for even more customers.

"Like Rokbak, the Alpha & Omega team is committed to excellent customer service and support. Rokbak customers will benefit from the complementary product lines Alpha & Omega provides, such as excavators, as well as the company's high standards and dependability."

For more information, visit www.rokbak.com.

Today's top stories