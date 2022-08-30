The hauler’s EP320 transmission comes with eight forward gears as well as four reverse gears and features a top speed of up to 34 mph, high overall gear ratio spread, equal ratio steps between gears and optimized gear shifting with partial load shifts.

The RA30 articulated hauler from Rokbak is an ideal choice on quarries, construction sites and infrastructure developments.

The 30.9 ton workhorse offers a heaped capacity of 22.9 cu. yd. and is powered by a Scania DC9 engine, which develops gross power of 276 kW (370 hp) and a maximum torque of 1,880 Nm (1,387 lbf ft).

The RA30's fuel-efficient engine range is globally emissions compliant and meets the requirements of North American legislation with T4F. For the European market, Rokbak offers the RA30 with the latest EU Stage V emissions-compliant engine, boasting up to 7 percent improvement in fuel efficiency compared to older EU Stage IV engines.

The hauler's EP320 transmission comes with eight forward gears as well as four reverse gears and features a top speed of up to 34 mph, high overall gear ratio spread, equal ratio steps between gears and optimized gear shifting with partial load shifts. All of this means that the RA30 offers lower fuel consumption with smoother gear shifting and thereby higher levels of operator comfort as well as faster cycle times and reduced carbon emissions, according to the manufacturer.

Overall, the entire drivetrain helps the hauler deliver class-leading rim pull for superior performance and productivity. It also ensures the machine offers excellent navigation and fast haul cycles.

The RA30's long life transmission fluid increases the length of time between oil maintenance intervals to 4,000 hours. This helps customers achieve increased productivity and uptime, as well as lower cost per tonne.

In addition, the machine has magnetic suction filters, which reduce the risk of contaminants entering the hydraulic system. This helps to maximize uptime through cleaner hydraulic oil, longer periods between maintenance and prolonged hydraulic component lifecycles. In fact, the RA30 can go 4,000 hours between hydraulic fluid maintenance periods, which reduces the need for disposable maintenance materials over the hauler's lifetime.

Safe, Easy Operation, Plus Maximum Comfort

The RA30 is equipped with true independent front suspension as standard, further enhancing operator comfort and enabling excellent traction control and maximum productivity, even in challenging conditions. The RA30 also has fully enclosed, oil-cooled, multi-disc brakes on all six wheels. These are supported by both the engine brake and the transmission retarder, giving the operator superb control and high levels of safety and stability while providing a low cost of operation.

Helping to ensure high levels of operator comfort and productivity, the RA30 has a spacious, ergonomically designed cab with pressurized properties, which ensures operators are comfortable when behind the wheel. Acoustic insulation helps to minimize noise levels inside the cab while a high performance and easily adjusted heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system ensures a stable temperature.

Other features that help to deliver a comfortable work environment include a tilt/telescopic steering wheel, an adaptive air suspension operator's seat with adjustable armrests, anti-vibration mounts for the engine and cab, and cushioned stops on the steering cylinders.

For safe, easy servicing, the RA30 has ground-level test points, a fully tilting cab and an electronically raised hood that provides safe and easy access to the drivetrain components. A full suite of on-dash diagnostic and machine health check data maximizes uptime by reducing intervention time. This includes prognostics for the transmission whereby the operator can immediately check the health of the component, including fluid level, fluid life, filter life, clutch life and more. Again, this reduces intervention time, boosting uptime for owners.

Maximized Uptime With Haul Track

The RA30's engine is linked to Rokbak's Haul Track telematics system, which allows customers to have complete visibility and control of the hauler. They can access machine GPS location and tracking together with a range of downloadable daily performance reports such as machine hours worked, engine speed, idle time and system fault code alerts. This helps customers to plan maintenance more efficiently and maximise uptime.

Measuring productivity also reduces the risk of machinery misuse, prolonging component lifecycles.

For more information, visit rokbak.com.

