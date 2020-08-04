--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Roland Machinery Hosts Komatsu Forest Demo Day

Tue August 04, 2020 - Midwest Edition #16
CEG



Roland Machinery Company held its Komatsu Forest Demo Day July 15 to 16 at its demo site in Pickerel, Wis. Customers were invited to see how the latest forestry equipment from Komatsu could benefit their operations.

Representatives of Komatsu America Corp. Forestry Division and staff of Roland Machinery Co. were on site to answer questions.

Komatsu machines on site included:

  • 901XC harvester 8WD with C124 head
  • 931XC harvester 8WD with C144 head
  • 855 forwarder with Comfort Ride 8WD
  • XT430-5 harvester
  • XT445-5L tracked feller buncher
  • D39PX-24 dozer

The machines offer high productivity, low operating costs, innovative technology, as well as proactive service and customer care, according to the company. CEG

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

The Komatsu XT430 demonstrates what it can do with a Log Max 7000 XT harvester head attachment.
The Komatsu XT430 demonstrates what it can do with a Log Max 7000 XT harvester head attachment.

In front of the Log Max 7000 XT fixed harvester head are (L-R) Brendon Smith of Brendon Smith Trucking; Frank Littleton of Littleton Timber LLC; and Travis Hall of Columbia Services.
In front of the Log Max 7000 XT fixed harvester head are (L-R) Brendon Smith of Brendon Smith Trucking; Frank Littleton of Littleton Timber LLC; and Travis Hall of Columbia Services.

Jake Durben (L) of Born Logging and Justin Schleis of JS Logging were impressed with the QUADCO continuous saw.
Jake Durben (L) of Born Logging and Justin Schleis of JS Logging were impressed with the QUADCO continuous saw.

The Komatsu 855 forwarder offers a variety of operator features, including comfort ride.
The Komatsu 855 forwarder offers a variety of operator features, including comfort ride.

Todd Mihalko (L), owner of Todd Mihalko Logging, is served lunch by Eric Sixel of Roland Machinery Co.
Todd Mihalko (L), owner of Todd Mihalko Logging, is served lunch by Eric Sixel of Roland Machinery Co.

Jay Germann, corporate used equipment manager of Roland Machinery Co., was on hand to answer any used equipment questions.
Jay Germann, corporate used equipment manager of Roland Machinery Co., was on hand to answer any used equipment questions.

David Rickert of Rickerts Excavating; Dan Eaton of Roland Machinery Co.; Duaine Gibbs, owner of Duaine Gibbs Logging; Mark Spoehr of Roland Machinery Co.; and Brad Jackson of Roland Machinery Co., were on hand to see what the Komatsu 901xc harvester could do.
David Rickert of Rickerts Excavating; Dan Eaton of Roland Machinery Co.; Duaine Gibbs, owner of Duaine Gibbs Logging; Mark Spoehr of Roland Machinery Co.; and Brad Jackson of Roland Machinery Co., were on hand to see what the Komatsu 901xc harvester could do.

Marcus Steigerwaldt (L), of Komatsu’s forest division, and Mark Strong, of Strong Logging, watched the Komatsu 430-5 track harvester work.
Marcus Steigerwaldt (L), of Komatsu's forest division, and Mark Strong, of Strong Logging, watched the Komatsu 430-5 track harvester work.

(L-R): Justin Nacius of CTL Timber Harvesting and Reel Tree Contracting; Larry Jarecki of Roland Machinery Co.; Kevin Houle of Ted Houle and Sons; Jesse Christiansen of Parkview Forestry; and Zach Dalbec of Parkview Forestry, with the Komatsu 855 forwarder.
(L-R): Justin Nacius of CTL Timber Harvesting and Reel Tree Contracting; Larry Jarecki of Roland Machinery Co.; Kevin Houle of Ted Houle and Sons; Jesse Christiansen of Parkview Forestry; and Zach Dalbec of Parkview Forestry, with the Komatsu 855 forwarder.

The Komatsu XT445-5L tracked feller buncher is equipped with the QUADCO continuous saw.
The Komatsu XT445-5L tracked feller buncher is equipped with the QUADCO continuous saw.

(L-R): Lonny Techel of Klinner Insurance; Dan Ross of Roland Machinery Co.; and Butch Wiegel of Klinner Insurance, which services the timber industry, take a break during the demonstration.
(L-R): Lonny Techel of Klinner Insurance; Dan Ross of Roland Machinery Co.; and Butch Wiegel of Klinner Insurance, which services the timber industry, take a break during the demonstration.

Looking at the C144 head attached to a Komatsu 931 XC harvester are (L-R) Joe Krizak of Krizak Forest Products; Eli Ladwig of Four Seasons Forest Products; and Brandon Wheeler, Forestry Division sales manager of Roland Machinery Co.
Looking at the C144 head attached to a Komatsu 931 XC harvester are (L-R) Joe Krizak of Krizak Forest Products; Eli Ladwig of Four Seasons Forest Products; and Brandon Wheeler, Forestry Division sales manager of Roland Machinery Co.

(L-R) Justin Horack and Mark Karow, both of Interstate Tree Land Clearing, talk with Roland Machinery Co.’s Aaron Strade.
(L-R) Justin Horack and Mark Karow, both of Interstate Tree Land Clearing, talk with Roland Machinery Co.'s Aaron Strade.

(L-R) are Shawn Vetterkind of Roland Machinery Co.; Anthony Graham of Graham Forest Products; and Dylan Leonard of Roland Machinery Co.
(L-R) are Shawn Vetterkind of Roland Machinery Co.; Anthony Graham of Graham Forest Products; and Dylan Leonard of Roland Machinery Co.

Customers watch the Komatsu forestry products in action.
Customers watch the Komatsu forestry products in action.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

