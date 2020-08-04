Roland Machinery Hosts Komatsu Forest Demo Day

Roland Machinery Company held its Komatsu Forest Demo Day July 15 to 16 at its demo site in Pickerel, Wis. Customers were invited to see how the latest forestry equipment from Komatsu could benefit their operations.

Representatives of Komatsu America Corp. Forestry Division and staff of Roland Machinery Co. were on site to answer questions.

Komatsu machines on site included:

901XC harvester 8WD with C124 head

931XC harvester 8WD with C144 head

855 forwarder with Comfort Ride 8WD

XT430-5 harvester

XT445-5L tracked feller buncher

D39PX-24 dozer

The machines offer high productivity, low operating costs, innovative technology, as well as proactive service and customer care, according to the company. CEG

