    Roland Machinery's Wick Receives Recognition From Tana

    Roland Machinery's Jared Wick earned Tana's Service Technician of the Year award at the Dealership Recognition Awards. The Marengo branch also received Best Dealership accolades. Wick's commitment to quality repairs and customer service stood out, showcasing his vital role in the waste segment. This recognition highlights his technical excellence and positive attitude, contributing to Roland's success in serving the Midwest for over 66 years.

    Tue August 27, 2024 - Midwest Edition #18
    Katherine Petrik – CEG Editorial Assistant


    Jared Wick of Roland Machinery’s Marengo, Ill., branch received the Service Technician of the Year award from Tana.
    Photo courtesy of Roland Machinery
    Jared Wick of Roland Machinery’s Marengo, Ill., branch received the Service Technician of the Year award from Tana.
    Jared Wick of Roland Machinery's Marengo, Ill., branch received the Service Technician of the Year award from Tana.   (Photo courtesy of Roland Machinery) (L-R) are Joe Tarte, Terry Grunder, Karl Franson, Jared Wick, Anthony Levero, Mark Adduce, Patrick Brady, Kim Wolfe, James Wyman and Vince Kirane.   (Photo courtesy of Roland Machinery)

    Tana, a manufacturer of material recycling and processing equipment for the waste industry, recently recognized Roland Machinery Company with awards in several categories during its Dealership Recognition Awards.

    Roland's Jared Wick of the Marengo, Ill., location, received the Service Technician of the Year award, while the company's sales and service were recognized with Best Dealership awards for its Marengo, Ill., and De Pere, Wis., branches.

    Wick received the top award out of more than 500 eligible technicians. Of those, 16 technicians received excellence in service. In addition, more than 200 dealership locations were eligible, with 11 recognized and one receiving location of the year.

    "The Marengo branch consistently provides great service," said Anthony Lovero, sales specialist of Roland Machinery. "The technicians are kept up to speed on the latest training available from the OEMs. I'm glad Jared is getting the recognition he deserves for his skills and great attitude. Service Technician of the Year from Tana is a great achievement.

    "It would be impossible to properly service waste customers without bright, hard-working technicians," said Lovero. "Jared's work ethic, positive attitude and commitment to technical excellence is vital to our success in the waste segment. It is truly an honor to see him receive technician of the year from Tana. I think the award is well deserved."

    "Jared was selected to receive this award because of his commitment to quality repairs and outstanding customer service," said Matt Craft, director of product support of Humdinger Equipment, Tana North America. "Jared's communication is exceptional, and we feel confident that when he works on a machine it will be repaired correctly on the first trip. He plays a vital role in keeping our customers satisfied and the Tana fleet running strong."

    Roland Machinery Company has been serving the Midwest for 66 years from its 17 locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, northwest Indiana, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

    For more information, visit rolandmachinery.com. CEG

    Photo courtesy of Roland Machinery

    (L-R) are Joe Tarte, Terry Grunder, Karl Franson, Jared Wick, Anthony Levero, Mark Adduce, Patrick Brady, Kim Wolfe, James Wyman and Vince Kirane.




    

    Awards Illinois Midwest Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment Roland Machinery Co.







