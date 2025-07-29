Roland Machinery Company appoints Dan Thurs as Forestry Territory Manager for Wisconsin, focusing on expanding forestry sales. With background in diesel mechanics and prior sales experience, Thurs aims to enhance customer trust in the company's forestry offerings including Timberpro, Komatsu, and more.

Roland Machinery photo Dan Thurs

Roland Machinery Company (RMC) announced Dan Thurs to its newly created position of territory manager of forestry covering all of Wisconsin.

This new position allows RMC to grow and invest in its forestry sales and service. Roland recently was named the exclusive Timberpro dealer for Wisconsin, adding to its Komatsu forestry product line as well as Logmax, Quadco and JP Skidmore forestry attachments.

"With Roland becoming the exclusive Timberpro dealer for Wisconsin, we now have another amazing product line to add to our existing Komatsu Forestry machines," said Thurs. "With having one salesman able to focus all of his time solely to the forestry customers, it will better grow their trust in Roland at becoming your go to forestry store."

Thurs grew up in the forestry world helping his family's log truck company. His college experience in a diesel mechanic and heavy equipment program gave him knowledge of the machines he will be selling.

"I have gained sales experiences in my previous jobs that allowed me to build relationships with customers throughout Wisconsin," said Thurs. "I have sold equipment from the coast to coast and have acquired many friendships and gained a lot of knowledge along the way."

For more information, visit rolandmachinery.com. CEG

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

