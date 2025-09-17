Felling Trailers announces 2025 Trailer for a Cause auction benefiting Ivy's Legacy Foundation in Minnesota. Trailer painted in custom "Ivy Green" will be auctioned online from Oct 24 - Nov 1. All proceeds go to support families in need. Visit felling.com for more info.

Felling Trailers photo FT-3 drop deck utility trailer painted in custom "Ivy Green" with black pinstriping, bearing the Ivy's Legacy Foundation emblem.

Felling Trailers Inc. is hosting its thirteenth annual online auction of an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to support a nonprofit organization.

The 2025 beneficiary is Ivy's Legacy Foundation, a Sauk Centre, Minn.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families who have fallen on hard times. Felling Trailers' goal is to raise awareness about the valuable work that Ivy's Legacy Foundation does for the families and community members it serves throughout central Minnesota and beyond.

A nine-day online auction, running October 24th through November 1st, will feature a specially manufactured FT-3 drop deck utility trailer painted in custom "Ivy Green" with black pinstriping, bearing the Ivy's Legacy Foundation emblem.

The complete winning bid will go directly to the foundation, which has quietly raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for families throughout Minnesota over the past decade. A collection of suppliers have joined Felling Trailers in sponsoring the 2025 trailer construction: Trans-Texas, PPG, Dexter, Sealco, Peterson, Demco and Pacific Rim. Their contributions cover everything from lighting systems to tires to specialized decking.

Ivy's Legacy Foundation provides various forms of assistance, including financial support for medical bills and funeral expenses, grieving baskets for parents who've lost a baby, chemo baskets for cancer patients and memorial services. As a 100 percent volunteer-run organization, Ivy's Legacy Foundation has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for families throughout Central Minnesota and beyond.

"We understand that life can bring unexpected challenges and struggles. We hope that, through donations, we can extend our roots of love and branches of hope to even more families in our area who really need it," said Nicki Vogt, founder of Ivy's Legacy Foundation.

"What sets Ivy's Legacy Foundation apart is how they show up for families during their most vulnerable moments," said Brenda Jennissen, president and CEO of Felling Trailers Inc. "They've shown up for our own team members and their families when crisis hit, providing everything from funeral support to comfort baskets and financial support during cancer treatment. It's rare to find an organization that combines such practical help with genuine compassion. This auction lets us multiply their impact, and frankly, it's an honor to be part of their mission."

The Trailer for a Cause auction launches Friday, Oct. 24th, at noon and concludes Saturday, Nov. 1st, at 7 p.m. during Ivy's Legacy Foundation's Sweet Sixteen Trivia Night fundraiser. Bidding takes place exclusively online; view the auction at felling.com/our-company/trailer-for-a-cause/.

For more information, visit felling.com.

