Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Rooted in Love, Felling Trailers Announces 2025 Trailer for a Cause Auction Dates

    Felling Trailers announces 2025 Trailer for a Cause auction benefiting Ivy's Legacy Foundation in Minnesota. Trailer painted in custom "Ivy Green" will be auctioned online from Oct 24 - Nov 1. All proceeds go to support families in need. Visit felling.com for more info.

    September 17, 2025 - National Edition

    Felling Trailers


    FT-3 drop deck utility trailer painted in custom
    Felling Trailers photo
    FT-3 drop deck utility trailer painted in custom "Ivy Green" with black pinstriping, bearing the Ivy's Legacy Foundation emblem.
    FT-3 drop deck utility trailer painted in custom   (Trailer for a Cause logo)   (Ivy's Legacy logo)   (Demco logo)   (Dexter logo)   (Peterson Lights logo)   (Ram logo)   (PPG logo)   (Sealco logo)

    Felling Trailers Inc. is hosting its thirteenth annual online auction of an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to support a nonprofit organization.

    The 2025 beneficiary is Ivy's Legacy Foundation, a Sauk Centre, Minn.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families who have fallen on hard times. Felling Trailers' goal is to raise awareness about the valuable work that Ivy's Legacy Foundation does for the families and community members it serves throughout central Minnesota and beyond.

    A nine-day online auction, running October 24th through November 1st, will feature a specially manufactured FT-3 drop deck utility trailer painted in custom "Ivy Green" with black pinstriping, bearing the Ivy's Legacy Foundation emblem.

    The complete winning bid will go directly to the foundation, which has quietly raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for families throughout Minnesota over the past decade. A collection of suppliers have joined Felling Trailers in sponsoring the 2025 trailer construction: Trans-Texas, PPG, Dexter, Sealco, Peterson, Demco and Pacific Rim. Their contributions cover everything from lighting systems to tires to specialized decking.

    Ivy's Legacy Foundation provides various forms of assistance, including financial support for medical bills and funeral expenses, grieving baskets for parents who've lost a baby, chemo baskets for cancer patients and memorial services. As a 100 percent volunteer-run organization, Ivy's Legacy Foundation has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for families throughout Central Minnesota and beyond.

    "We understand that life can bring unexpected challenges and struggles. We hope that, through donations, we can extend our roots of love and branches of hope to even more families in our area who really need it," said Nicki Vogt, founder of Ivy's Legacy Foundation.

    "What sets Ivy's Legacy Foundation apart is how they show up for families during their most vulnerable moments," said Brenda Jennissen, president and CEO of Felling Trailers Inc. "They've shown up for our own team members and their families when crisis hit, providing everything from funeral support to comfort baskets and financial support during cancer treatment. It's rare to find an organization that combines such practical help with genuine compassion. This auction lets us multiply their impact, and frankly, it's an honor to be part of their mission."

    The Trailer for a Cause auction launches Friday, Oct. 24th, at noon and concludes Saturday, Nov. 1st, at 7 p.m. during Ivy's Legacy Foundation's Sweet Sixteen Trivia Night fundraiser. Bidding takes place exclusively online; view the auction at felling.com/our-company/trailer-for-a-cause/.

    For more information, visit felling.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Callan Marine Finishes Port of Corpus Christi Work

    Fortis Construction Builds Hillsboro Readiness Center

    Skanska Begins One School Project, Completes Another

    Abbott Touts 10-Year, $146B Investment in Transportation

    Rent Equip, Bertling Equipment Announce Merger

    Boise Airport Picks Hensel Phelps for Terminal Expansion

    Future Leaders of Alabama's Construction Industry Recognized at 2025 Top 40 Under 40 Celebration

    Griffith Steers I-5 Project Toward '27 Finish










    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147