    Rosco NV55 Self-Propelled Broom

    The LeeBoy Rosco NV55 self-propelled broom is a heavy-duty machine ideal for sweeping tasks in construction, milling, paving, and airport cleanup. Equipped with a powerful engine and a variety of features for ease of operation and safety, the NV55 is a top choice for contractors seeking superior sweeping capabilities. Visit the LeeBoy website for more details.

    Fri February 14, 2025 - National Edition
    CEG


    The LeeBoy Rosco NV55 self-propelled broom is designed heavy sweeping applications including milling, paving, airport and construction site cleanup. The NV55 is the go-to for contractors looking for simple operation and superior sweeping, according to the company.

    NV55's Key Features

    The NV55 is equipped with a 74 hp (55 kW) Hatz Tier IV diesel 4H50TIC engine, 30-gal. fuel tank, 7-ft., 6-in. HD brush head (with optional 8-ft. head), quick change brush system, variable down pressure and brush speed controls, suspension seat and tilt column, joystick control for travel and broom functions, options include HD side shift brush head and foot pedal transmission.

    Cab Safety, Ergonomics Features

    The NV55 has an operator-centric cab, built for ergonomics and safety. Some features of the cab include a roll over protection system, high visibility mirrors, sliding glass windows, seat belts and 12V outlets. Options include cab heat and air conditioning, backup camera, cab air filtration and AM/FM radio with Bluetooth.

    For more information, visit https://www.leeboy.com/products/nv55/.




