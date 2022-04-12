List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Rosen & Co., Buddy Barton Host Quarterly Auction in Ohio

Tue April 12, 2022 - Midwest Edition #8
CEG


Rosen & Company, in conjunction with Buddy Barton Auctioneers, held its spring quarterly auction on April 1. The sale was held at the company's Cleveland, Ohio, auction site, located at 16100 South Waterloo Road.

The live and online auction drew a crowd of bidders to the auction site while attracting heavy online bidding from equipment buyers vying for a wide selection of construction and landscape equipment, trucks and trailers. The auction also featured some unique items up for bid, including a Lear jet and Harley Davidson motorcycle.

In operation for more than 100 years, Rosen & Company is noted for its auctions of construction and landscaping equipment; commercial and residential real estate; and collectible items in the northeast Ohio region. The company has scheduled its next heavy equipment and commercial truck auction in Cleveland on May 20.

For more information, visit rosenandcompany.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

(L-R): Lead auctioneer Buddy Barton joins his wife, Tammy, along with Marvin Schiff and his wife, Sheila Rosen. Goje, the auction dog, is on the job to ensure that everything runs smoothly at the auction.
Retired from Medina Supply, Steve Markel came to the auction in search of equipment for his farm.
Keith Tompkins of Tomstead Farms considers a bid on the Komatsu PC40 mini-excavator.
Niceworks Landscaping’s Dwayne Fitzgerald (L) and James Long of JAJ Management hoped to find some equipment bargains at the auction.
Joe Isom (L) of Waste Management and his brother, Wayne, of Patten-Turner, came to see the skid steers.
Rich Brady of Forever Green checks out this Bobcat T595 compact track loader.
Chris Trudick of Truponic Landscape Services was in search of equipment and possibly some landscape accounts.




Read more about...

Auctions Buddy Barton Auctions/Rosen & Company Inc. Ohio Rosen & Company Inc.






