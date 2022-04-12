Rosen & Company, in conjunction with Buddy Barton Auctioneers, held its spring quarterly auction on April 1. The sale was held at the company's Cleveland, Ohio, auction site, located at 16100 South Waterloo Road.

The live and online auction drew a crowd of bidders to the auction site while attracting heavy online bidding from equipment buyers vying for a wide selection of construction and landscape equipment, trucks and trailers. The auction also featured some unique items up for bid, including a Lear jet and Harley Davidson motorcycle.

In operation for more than 100 years, Rosen & Company is noted for its auctions of construction and landscaping equipment; commercial and residential real estate; and collectible items in the northeast Ohio region. The company has scheduled its next heavy equipment and commercial truck auction in Cleveland on May 20.

For more information, visit rosenandcompany.com. CEG

