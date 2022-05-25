List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Rosen/Buddy Barton Auctions Host Sale in Cleveland

Wed May 25, 2022 - Midwest Edition #11
CEG


Rosen & Company, in conjunction with Buddy Barton Auctioneers, held a heavy equipment, commercial trucks, trailers and support equipment auction in Cleveland on May 20. The sale also included collectable automobiles.

The live and online auction drew active onsite bidders competing with online equipment buyers for the winning bids.

Rosen & Company is known throughout the northeast Ohio region for its auctions of construction and landscaping equipment; commercial and residential real estate; and collectible items.

For more information, visit rosenandcompany.com. CEG

Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6

(L-R): Cousins Joe Frato and Joe Frato of Frato Products join Bob Tripodi to review the wheel loaders that were up for auction. (CEG photo)
Goje, the auction dog, keeps an eye on the auction activities. (CEG photo)
Rosen & Company’s Marvin Schiff (L) welcomes Bill Suglia of Suglia One Excavating to the auction. (CEG photo)
Keith Erving of RME Trucking came to the auction in search of trailers and dump trucks. (CEG photo)
Alternative Landscaping’s Matt Wiegand was pleased to have landed the winning bids on skid steer attachments, a generator and other equipment. (CEG photo)
Dan Gilliam of Willoughby Auto Spa looked over the trucks up for bid. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

WisDOT Improves Safety With $136M Bypass

Bobcat Brings Electric-Powered Construction Equipment Innovations to California

'Thru the Valley' Project Continues as ODOT Begins Phase 8

Doosan Announces Its Top-Performing North American Dealers of 2021

Leadership Pitfalls to Avoid at All Costs

VIDEO: Cat Trial 12 — No Hands

Cristiani Builds Business With Gorilla Hammers Inventory

Mecalac North America Expands Sales, Service Teams



 

Read more about...

Auctions Buddy Barton Auctions/Rosen & Company Inc. Ohio Rosen & Company Inc.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA