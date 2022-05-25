Rosen & Company, in conjunction with Buddy Barton Auctioneers, held a heavy equipment, commercial trucks, trailers and support equipment auction in Cleveland on May 20. The sale also included collectable automobiles.

The live and online auction drew active onsite bidders competing with online equipment buyers for the winning bids.

Rosen & Company is known throughout the northeast Ohio region for its auctions of construction and landscaping equipment; commercial and residential real estate; and collectible items.

For more information, visit rosenandcompany.com. CEG

