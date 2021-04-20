Equipmentdown-arrow
Rosendin Kicks Off Construction On 500-MW Solar Project

Tue April 20, 2021 - West Edition #9
Solar Power World Online


The Aktina Renewable Power Project calls for the installation of 1.4 million solar modules across 4,000 acres in Wharton County, located outside the Houston metro area. Power generated at Aktina will be brought online in blocks starting in mid-2021 and sold to the ERCOT wholesale market.

In southeastern Texas surrounded by farmland, Rosendin's Renewable Energy Group (REG) has begun building the largest solar power project in the state. The Aktina Renewable Power Project calls for the installation of 1.4 million solar modules across 4,000 acres in Wharton County, located outside the Houston metro area.

Rosendin, one of the nation's largest employee-owned electrical contractors, is constructing the 500-MWAC/631-MWDC solar project with Tokyo Gas America Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan's largest provider of city gas, Tokyo Gas.

Power generated at Aktina will be brought online in blocks starting in mid-2021 and sold to the ERCOT wholesale market.

"Rosendin has been working closely with Tokyo Gas America to construct the most highly anticipated solar project in one of the fastest growing regions with an abundant solar resource. We are very excited to be working with such a forward-thinking partner that is committed to increasing renewable power generation in Texas and around the world," said David Lincoln, Rosendin senior vice president of Rosendin Renewable Energy Group.

"Tokyo Gas America chose to partner with Rosendin's Renewable Energy Group because they align with developers, from the early stage through construction, to address unique challenges in the utility scale solar industry," said Ken Kiriishi, senior VP of Tokyo Gas America. "This collaborative approach and ability to secure a stable workforce gave us confidence to launch our first American solar facility that we are taking from construction to commercial operation."

To construct the Aktina facility, Rosendin hired 500 employees and union contractors with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) following all COVID-19 safety protocols. The team is currently comprised of more than 30 percent women, which significantly surpasses industry averages.

"Rosendin is a trusted partner that is dedicated to building strong, diverse teams that provide career opportunities for anyone interested in building our infrastructure, and we are thrilled to contribute to this landmark project," said Damon Sebren, IBEW Local 716 business manager.

About Rosendin

One of the fastest-growing renewable energy groups in the country, Rosendin's REG is building a robust workforce through active recruitment of experienced engineers, estimators and project managers. A 100-percent employee owned company, Rosendin offers a sustainable and productive career path for industry professionals who want to make a difference. As an innovative company dedicated to inclusivity and equity, Rosendin offers a wide range of opportunities for growth potential to qualified professionals.




Read more about...

Energy Solar TEXAS






