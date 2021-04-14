QuickChange can now be provided on tiltrotator models R3 to R8, as well as on QuickChange machine couplers in the 6.6 to 35.2 ton (6 to 32-t) range.

Development continues for Rototilt's fully automatic quick coupler system QuickChange. Rototilt is expanding its line of next-generation quick coupler systems with three additional new sizes: QC45-4, QC45-5 and QC60-4, with delivery beginning May 2021.

QuickChange can now be provided on tiltrotator models R3 to R8, as well as on QuickChange machine couplers in the 6.6 to 35.2 ton (6 to 32-t) range. And with the award-winning SecureLock safety solution as standard, the risk of accidents associated with improperly coupled quick couplers is reduced due to continuous monitoring of the quick coupler locking function in the machine coupler and tiltrotator.

"We're seeing a clear increase in interest among users of compact machines in using fully automatic quick coupler systems. We can now offer the latest technology for these machines too, with the launch of QC45-4 and QC45-5," said Sven-Roger Ekström, product manager.

With Rototilt QuickChange for machine couplers, tiltrotators and tools, hydraulic and electronic tools can be changed without even leaving the cab. QuickChange is based on the S standard, which is compact and very robust. QuickChange is part of the common Open-S standard, which ensures compatibility between different manufacturers for the hydraulic interface between machine couplers, tiltrotators and tools.

With Rototilt QuickChange, users can quickly disconnect the tiltrotator when the job doesn't require tiltrotator functionality. The excavator becomes a full-fledged tool carrier that lets users work faster, smarter and with more precision, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit rototilt.com.

