Rototilt Introduces HB450 Compact Ripper

Wed June 16, 2021 - National Edition
Rototilt


The new, shorter ripper is ready for delivery for machines rated for 2.2 to 35.2 tons (2 to 32 t) and is a complement to the existing ripper family. The new design has a shorter and more curved shape that lets me get under the frost much better than before, said Niklas Bjöörn at Br Bjöörn AB.

Rototilt continues its investments in high-quality tools with a new, compact ripper with high breakout force. Featuring robust construction and wear-resistant steel in HB450 at the front, rear and sides, it's just the tool for those truly tough jobs. The new model has received consistently solid ratings from the operators who have had the opportunity to test it:

"Excellent breakout force, you could feel right away. The new design has a shorter and more curved shape that lets me get under the frost much better than before," said Niklas Bjöörn at Br Bjöörn AB.

The new, shorter ripper is ready for delivery for machines rated for 2.2 to 35.2 tons (2 to 32 t) and is a complement to the existing ripper family. It is optimized for Rototilt machine couplers and tiltrotators with attachment sizes S40, S45, S50, S60 and S70. The new ripper can manage high breakout forces due to its reinforced attachment frame, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit www.rototilt.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




