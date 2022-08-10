Royal Caribbean is building the 161,300-sq.-ft. terminal on 10 acres in the eastern-most area of the Port of Galveston. (Royal Caribbean photo)

Construction crews are making good progress on the new Royal Caribbean terminal at the Port of Galveston as the cruise company recently released new photos showing the updated work.

Construction began in summer 2021 and will be completed in fall 2022.

The $125 million project is a collaboration between Royal Caribbean International, Ceres Terminal Holdings LLC and the Galveston Wharves. Royal Caribbean is building the 161,300-sq.-ft. terminal on 10 acres in the eastern-most area of the port.

Royal Caribbean has unveiled interior renderings showing a soaring, sun-lit space decorated in vibrant, tropical colors. The terminal will feature new and improved technology, including mobile check-in and facial recognition for expedited boarding and disembarking. In line with the port's Green Marine initiative, Royal Caribbean has committed to design the terminal to meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification standards.

The port is investing approximately $20 million in associated improvements, including an interior roadway, utilities, landscaping and cruise parking. The 1,550-space parking lot will be a new revenue source for the port, a self-sustaining city entity.

The company also has budgeted $4.5 million to replace an 80-year-old pile-supported wharf and make concrete repairs on Pier 10, the wharf being repurposed for the new cruise terminal. The port and Royal Caribbean are sharing the anticipated $15 million cost for pier improvements, including berthing and mooring structures to accommodate one of the world's largest cruise ships.

Ceres Terminals Holdings LLC will operate the terminal and support cruise operations with services including stevedoring, passenger luggage services and ship provisioning. Ceres is an international company with 60 years of experience in shipping, cargo and cruise operations.

Design, construction and operational planning is a collaboration among the port, Royal Caribbean, Ceres, city of Galveston staff, ship pilots and the International Longshoremen's Association.

About Allure of the Seas

Bringing a Royal Caribbean Oasis-class ship to Galveston, the fourth most popular cruise port in North America, is the driver for the new terminal. Allure of the Seas will host 5,400 passengers with world-class dining and entertainment.

It will draw cruise passengers from around the United States to Galveston as both a cruise and vacation destination. The ship's crew members will make Galveston their home away from home, shopping, banking and dining in Galveston when the ship is in port.

Galveston also will benefit from Royal Caribbean's expanded footprint in Galveston. This company is committed to being a part of the Galveston community by fulfilling its three community engagement pillars — respect, communication and collaboration.

Today's top stories