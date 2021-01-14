Equipmentdown-arrow
RPI Construction Buys Stellar Truck From H.A. DeHart & Son

Thu January 14, 2021 - Northeast Edition #2
H.A. DeHart & Son

RPI Construction Equipment recently purchased a Stellar TMAX 1-11 aluminum body with an American Eagle air compressor, aluminum drawer set and a Stellar 7621 telescopic crane from H.A. DeHart & Son.

RPI was so pleased with the purchase a second truck was purchased shortly after.

Ryan Delargey, vice president of RPI, said, "These trucks have broadened RPI's road work capabilities and increased the value delivered to their customers."



