Photo courtesy of Komplet America K-JC 503 mobile mini-jaw crusher.

A line of small- to mid-size mobile crushers, screening plants and shredders distributed by N.J.-based Komplet America has recently been added to the inventory of R.R. Equipment Co. LLC, a South Carolina manufacturer and dealer of machines for the aggregates and processing industries.

Robert Rossi Jr., managing member of R.R. Equipment, located south of Charlotte, N.C., in Lancaster, S.C., said that bringing on the Komplet products in June was done to better serve the company's clients and offer a full lineup of crushers, screening plants, and shredders — from the very smallest units to mid-size machines — that would allow them to process all types of material.

Rossi's idea for having Komplet products in his dealership also included being able to give its customers an introductory-level crushing machine to help them eventually grow to where they could acquire larger processing equipment, such as his own company's Rebel Crusher, a mid-size rock recycling, crushing and screening system that he considers to be the "Swiss Army knife" of the industry.

Photo courtesy of Komplet America

"We want to make sure that clients have enough material to match their machine investment," he said. "So, if they don't have enough material to justify our Rebel Crusher, let's say, because it is a mid-size unit, we can offer them smaller options for crushing and recycling and help them stay profitable.

"They may then keep that crusher for two, three or four years and eventually upgrade. If they do not, at least they are still experiencing recycling and crushing with an affordable, well-made piece of equipment."

Rossi added that his dealership's smallest machine before taking on the Komplet line was the mid-size Rebel Crusher. Komplet's four smaller crusher models, therefore, fill a niche for R.R. Equipment and give its customers more variety and choice.

Komplet's K-JC 503 mobile jaw crusher, the maker's smallest unit, is a machine that features a magnet and a 19-in.-wide feed opening, he said.

"It typically takes 10- to 12-inch chunks of material," according to Rossi. "I can make base out of it and remove the wire in the rebar at the same time. The 503's capacity is also rated up to 30 tons per hour. It is fully adjustable to cut material down to as small as ½-inch minus with the optional special jaw-die combination. Otherwise, 1.5-inch minus is easily achievable."

Furthermore, the K-JC 503, he said, "is made for the average contractor to get started, and then that client can grow with us as his business grows."

Other Komplet small mid-size crushers now available at R.R. Equipment are the model K-JC 604, 704 and 805 mobile units as well as the K-IC 70 impact crusher.

In addition to those products, Komplet also provides wood processing equipment, Rossi said.

"We have a shredder and screening plants as well," he said on July 18. "It has only been about 30 days since we signed the agreement with Komplet, and now we have eight pieces on the ground. Everything is diesel, track-mounted and radio remote-controlled.

"We are also able to supply this equipment to people who are not just handling hard material, like concrete and asphalt, but also demolition debris like sheetrock and two-by-fours. The Komplet Krokodile shredder, for instance, will process old tires and grind up tree stumps — things that are soft and that we typically would not throw into a rock crusher. The screening plants we have on hand also screen topsoil, wood and mulch."

Invented and patented by R.R. Equipment, Rebel Crusher has long been the company's best-known product. It features a 3-ft.-wide opening that is designed to take 2- to 3-ft. chunks of concrete with rebar, asphalt and a variety of other hard materials.

Photo courtesy of Komplet America

"It also has a pre-screening system for removing dirt or any natural fines as well as a self-cleaning magnet and a two-deck screening system to screen the crushed products into two or three different sizes, from which you can make whatever number of other sizes you would like," he added.

Eventually, Rossi hopes that today's Komplet product users will become tomorrow's Rebel Crusher owners, or any of R.R. Equipment's other crushing and screening machines, including its CrushKing and ScreenKing plants and the Crush-All, the industry's first impact and jaw bucket crusher attachment.

"We would hope that a client could grow into an American-made Rebel Crusher. In the interim, though, we are just keeping them all in the family by having these other machines available," he said.

Rossi feels that R.R. Equipment has an edge in the marketplace in that it not only engineers and makes many of its own products, but also stocks and distributes them — including the new Komplet line — and services every machine in its yard.

"Another advantage is our centralized location," he said, where the dealership maintains its headquarters and primary production facility. "By operating in the greater Charlotte area, we are smack down in the middle of the two Carolinas." CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Eric Olson A writer and contributing editor for CEG since 2008, Eric Olson has worked in the business for more than 40 years. Olson grew up in the small town of Lenoir, NC in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, where he began covering sports for the local newspaper at age 18. He continued to do that for several other dailies in the area while in college at Appalachian State University. Following his graduation, he moved on to gain experience at two other publications before becoming a real estate and special features writer and editor at the Winston-Salem Journal for 10 years. Since 1999 he has worked as a corporate media liaison and freelance writer, in addition to his time at CEG. He and his wife, Tara, have been married for 33 years and are the parents of two grown and successful daughters. His hobbies include collecting history books, watching his beloved Green Bay Packers and caring for his three dogs and one cat.

Read more from Eric Olson here.



Today's top stories