RS&H's National Operations Manager, Construction Management, Kirk Fauri, announced the promotion of two associates to key leadership roles within the business unit.

Senior Vice President Steven Byars will lead RS&H's operations for the Central/West region. Kathryn Hulst has accepted the role of national business development and marketing leader.

"Steven and Kathryn are both exceptional leaders, and we are fortunate to have them here at RS&H," said Fauri. "Under their guidance, I look forward to seeing our associates' continued success while we focus on project delivery, prioritize client experience, identify new growth initiatives by developing career path opportunities, attract unique talent, and continue to focus on exceeding our goals."

Byars began his journey with RS&H in 2009 as an inspector in northeast Florida, working on projects for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority and the Florida Department of Transportation. As RS&H's Construction Management Business Unit evolved, Byars gravitated toward focusing on business development and supporting the growth of the firm's construction management services from a Florida-only footprint to expanded efforts across the United States.

Byars' experience in alternative delivery and knowledge of various construction quality models implemented by the Federal Highway Administration and Departments of Transportation across the country will help guide RS&H's diversification of existing markets and growth into new markets. He also represents RS&H with several professional industry organizations, such as the American Segmental Bridge Institute, American Road and Transportation Builders Association, American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, and the American Council of Engineering Companies.

"Having the opportunity to work at a firm like RS&H, seeing our teams and people grow as the firm grows, and doing right by clients as a partner for delivering safe infrastructure is part of why I truly enjoy what I do," said Byars. "I am eager to continue serving both the firm and our communities in a way that builds a better future."

Hulst joined RS&H five years ago, leading the growth of RS&H's west and central marketing teams and partnering with state and area leaders to achieve monumental results. These include pursuing strategic expansion with clients in Washington, Arizona and Illinois.

Hulst's continued focus on RS&H's established markets also supported major project selections with the Michigan Department of Transportation, Colorado Department of Transportation and the Texas Department of Transportation, among many others.

Under Hulst's leadership, the national marketing team will partner closely with construction management leaders to support goal achievement. Hulst will work closely with the other firm marketing and business development leaders to provide a consistent experience with RS&H.

"Since joining RS&H in 2019, I have been embraced by a company and community that cares," said Hulst. "RS&H has promoted an environment where its associates care for one other, and that care extends to our partners, clients and communities. I am honored to step into the National Business Development & Marketing Leader role for our Construction Management group and continue to foster a culture of care where everyone can thrive."

