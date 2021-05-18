Rubble Master RM 120X mobile impact crusher and RM MSC8500M mobile incline screen processing limestone.

Following the opening of the new Texas factory store, Rubble Master is inviting contractors and aggregate producers to a live demonstration of its equipment on June 10 to 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rubble Master Demo Days take place south of Dallas, Texas, at 2852 W Simonds Rd., Seagoville, Texas, 75159. At this event Rubble Master will introduce the brand new RM 120X mobile impact crusher featuring the all-new RM NEXT philosophy. RM NEXT makes crushing more efficient and improves usability and safety, according to the manufacturer.

"We want folk to really get a true chance to experience the Rubble Master difference and highlight our substantial investment in the Texas market," said Rubble Master Americas Corp Managing Director Jackson McAdam. "It is an exciting time. In the coming months we will launch our brand new RM 120X mobile impact crusher to the Texas market, offering some truly exceptional opening deals and finance offers."

The RM 120X mobile impact crusher has a top capacity of 385 tph and an inlet opening of 46 in. by 32 in. It comes with an underpan feeder for heavy-duty concrete recycling applications and a 5-ft. by 12-ft. screen-deck and return conveyor for a closed circuit production. Unlike other crushers in its class, the RM 120X is fully ground serviceable, which makes light work of daily maintenance, according to the manufacturer.

Rubble Master also will showcase mobile screens and tracked conveyors.

For more information, visit https://www.rubblemaster.com/us/events/demo-days.

About Rubble Master

Rubble Master is a mobile crushing and screening equipment manufacturer, best known as the global market leader in compact crushing. Gerald Hanisch founded Rubble Master in 1991 when others were tentatively beginning to think about recycling construction and demolition waste. The visionary Hanisch successfully developed an innovative compact crusher 30 years ago to recycle concrete, asphalt and brick materials on-site. The recycled aggregates are used as a base or subbase material in road construction or as fill material. The global breakthrough came in 2000 when a North American footprint was established, with international exports rising to 95 percent. Today, the RM Group is represented by 80 dealers in 110 countries on all continents. It has an extensive dealer network in the United States and Canada, headquarters in Ennis, Texas, and parts and service hub in Memphis, Tenn., the RM Group provides customer and product support throughout North America.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories