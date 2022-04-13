Rubble Master welcomed Brooks Tractor at the World of Asphalt/Agg1 show in Nashville. (L-R) are Christian Spicker, CSO RM Group; Bryon Hanson, vice president of aftermarket sales and marketing, Brooks Tractor; Lewis Brooks, vice president of marketing and sales of Brooks Tractor; Gerald Hanisch, owner RM Group; Paul Smith, territory sales manager — U.S. East; Jackson McAdam, managing director of Rubble Master Americas Corp; and Scott Berlowski, sales manager of Brooks Tractor. (Rubble Master photo)

Rubble Master announced the recent addition of Brooks Tractor to its North American dealer network.

This new partnership establishes Brooks Tractor as the authorized dealer of Rubble Master mobile crushing and screening equipment, parts and service in Wisconsin, Minnesota and the upper peninsula of Michigan.

"Brooks Tractor is a well-established supplier who has built their legacy on providing unparalleled product support in the areas they serve, and we at Rubble Master are very excited about the future that this partnership with Brooks Tractor will bring," said Jackson McAdam, Rubble Master Americas Corp's managing director.

"We are very excited to add the Rubble Master product line to our portfolio of allied brands," said Lewis Brooks, vice president of sales and marketing of Brooks Tractor. "We plan to inventory a wide range of crusher and screener sizes and will rent and sell these units in Wisconsin, Minnesota and the UP of Michigan."

Rubble Master is a manufacturer of compact machinery that offers a variety of mobile processing equipment solutions, including tracked crushers, scalping screens, sizing screens and material handling equipment.

For more information, visit rubblemaster.com.

Founded in 1945, Brooks Tractor has served the greater Wisconsin area for more than three-quarters of a century with seven locations in the major metro areas of Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay, La Crosse, Steven's Point and Sparta.

For more information, visit brookstractor.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

