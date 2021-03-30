Jake Regnier

Runnion Equipment Company continues its growth by adding Jake Regnier to the sales team.

Customers in central and southern Indiana as well as central Illinois who are interested in equipment solutions that can improve their bottom line will be able to take advantage of Regnier's knowledge and experience in providing truck-mounted equipment to contractors and municipalities.

"I am certainly excited to be selling ‘top of the line' equipment for Runnion," said Regnier. "I feel very confident and am looking forward to applying my past experience and knowledge to the product lines that Runnion represents. I know a source of pride at Runnion is the know-how and desire to service the equipment they sell and I am thrilled to have that kind of backing."

As Regnier takes responsibility for the southern part of the territory, Runnion Equipment veteran Mike Cantieri will continue to service customers in northern Indiana and Michigan.

"When we opened our new facility two years ago, we charted a path of growth in part by investing in people," said Brad Runnion, sales manager of Runnion Equipment "With Jake on board we will be able to more effectively help our customers working in the central and southern parts of Indiana and Illinois. In addition, Mike Cantieri's experience with our products will allow us to develop relationships with customers in Michigan and northern Indiana. We are excited for this opportunity."

