Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    RWL/SSL: New Wheel Saw for 50-75 hp Skid Steers.

    September 15, 2025 - National Edition

    FAE


    The RWL/SSL is compatible with skid steers from 50 to 75 hp and can create channels up to 14 in. deep with modular widths of 1, 1.2 or 2 in.
    FAE photo
    The RWL/SSL is compatible with skid steers from 50 to 75 hp and can create channels up to 14 in. deep with modular widths of 1, 1.2 or 2 in.
    The RWL/SSL is compatible with skid steers from 50 to 75 hp and can create channels up to 14 in. deep with modular widths of 1, 1.2 or 2 in.   (FAE photo) FAE has introduced the new RWL/SSL wheel saw for skid steers, ideal for trenching to lay electric, water, gas and fiber optic lines.   (FAE photo)

    FAE has introduced the new RWL/SSL wheel saw for skid steers, ideal for trenching to lay electric, water, gas and fiber optic lines.

    The RWL/SSL is compatible with skid steers from 50 to 75 hp and can create channels up to 14 in. deep with modular widths of 1, 1.2 or 2 in. The depth indicator allows for precise management of working depth, while the self-leveling skids and optimized side output maintain that depth and keep the trench free of waste materials at all times.

    The RWL/SSL can be equipped with the Basic WSS — water spray system to reduce dust and cool teeth. Its hydraulic and electrical setups and equipment make it ideal for "Plug-&-Play" pairing with the leading skid steers on the market, and it features teeth specifically designed for asphalt and concrete surfaces.

    With this new product, FAE has enhanced its catalog for the Construction world, an increasingly important sector in which FAE quality and innovation are making more and more of a difference, according to FAE.

    For more information, visit fae-group.com




    Today's top stories

    West Hartford, Conn. to Start Resurfacing LaSalle Road As Part of a $10M Town Center Upgrade

    LiuGong North America Expands Port Operations Focus Ahead of Breakbulk Americas 2025

    Certification Center at Equip Exposition Helps Landscapers, Contractors Get Ahead

    First-of-its-Kind Lift Equipment Debuts on Pa. Turnpike

    National Equipment League Season Three Kicks Off With New Events, New Competitors, New Channels

    Work to Start on New $87.8M Pier at Conn. Naval Submarine Base

    Hilltip Announces New Stainless-Steel Truck Spreader

    The AED Foundation Celebrates 100th Accredited College Program With Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Harriman



     

    Read more about...

    Attachments FAE New Products skid steer attachment Skid Steer Loaders skid steer mowers Skid Steers







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147