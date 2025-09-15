FAE photo The RWL/SSL is compatible with skid steers from 50 to 75 hp and can create channels up to 14 in. deep with modular widths of 1, 1.2 or 2 in.

FAE has introduced the new RWL/SSL wheel saw for skid steers, ideal for trenching to lay electric, water, gas and fiber optic lines.

The RWL/SSL is compatible with skid steers from 50 to 75 hp and can create channels up to 14 in. deep with modular widths of 1, 1.2 or 2 in. The depth indicator allows for precise management of working depth, while the self-leveling skids and optimized side output maintain that depth and keep the trench free of waste materials at all times.

The RWL/SSL can be equipped with the Basic WSS — water spray system to reduce dust and cool teeth. Its hydraulic and electrical setups and equipment make it ideal for "Plug-&-Play" pairing with the leading skid steers on the market, and it features teeth specifically designed for asphalt and concrete surfaces.

With this new product, FAE has enhanced its catalog for the Construction world, an increasingly important sector in which FAE quality and innovation are making more and more of a difference, according to FAE.

