Ryan Hawthorne Joins Yoder & Frey Team in West Florida Region

Wed March 31, 2021 - Southeast Edition
Yoder & Frey


Ryan Hawthorne

The latest recruit to join the Yoder & Frey team is Ryan Hawthorne, who joins with a lifetime spent in the plant and machinery sector, with specialist experience in the rental market.

Hawthorne joins the Yoder & Frey team to focus on developing the brand in the state of Florida, primarily on the west coast, as well as the bordering states of Alabama and Georgia. With the majority of his career in the machinery and equipment rental market, Hawthorne is looking forward to introducing his list of contacts to the Yoder & Frey business.

Hawthorne joins Yoder & Frey from Herc Rental, the third largest rental company in America. Prior to his time at Herc, Hawthorne was a key account manager for Synergy Equipment on the west coast of Florida.

Hawthorne also spent five years with Neff Rental, one of the leading earthmoving rental companies in not only Florida, but the nation, providing services to construction companies, golf course developers, industrial plants and the oil industry.

Why Yoder & Frey? Alex Young, another new recruit to the Yoder & Frey family, invited Hawthorne to meet the team at the recent Winter Sale in Kissimmee, Fla.

"I have known of Yoder & Frey for many years and being from Florida was always aware of the now legendary Kissimmee Winter Sale, which they founded nearly fifty years ago," Hawthorne said.

"I was looking for a change, seeking something that would challenge me. I know the company, and its history and what I saw at this year's Kissimmee sale really impressed me. The Yoder & Frey team are a tight family group, which I liked, and I also saw many opportunities to utilise my own contacts in the rental arena, in addition to buying and selling in other sectors of the market.

"I am very excited to be part of the Yoder & Frey team and am looking forward to promoting the brand throughout the region. I have an extensive list of contacts and am looking forward to contacting them and introducing them to Yoder & Frey. With a team of 'big hitters' and the backing to make things happen, these will be very interesting times."

For more information, call 407/738-8919 or visit www.yoderandfrey.com.




