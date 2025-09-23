Diamond Mowers' reengineered mid-mount boom mower prioritizes safety and precision for roadside maintenance professionals. With enhanced control, diagnostics, and equipment protection features, this machine offers operators confidence and efficiency in maintaining roads and infrastructure.

Diamond Mowers photo The reimagined mid-mount boom mower features a narrower profile that significantly reduces the machine’s overall width without compromising stability.

When it comes to maintaining miles of roadway, safety and control are non-negotiable.

That's why Diamond Mowers has reengineered its mid-mount boom mower to deliver control, comfort and confidence for roadside maintenance professionals. Refined based on real-world field input, the reconfigured attachment introduces a new standard in boom mowing precision, transportability and uptime.

"This evolution is about putting power and protection directly into the hands of the people who keep our roads safe," said Nate Cleveringa, vice president of engineering and product management of Diamond Mowers. "Every inch of this boom mower was shaped by real feedback from municipal operators and technicians. We've addressed their pain points and translated their input into a safer profile with smarter controls and thoughtful enhancements that help crews do more with less effort and less risk."

Compact Footprint, Maximum Confidence

The reimagined mid-mount boom mower features a narrower profile that reduces the machine's overall width without compromising stability. By repositioning the hydraulic tank to the front left of the cab and adding an axle stabilizer that reduces the amount of counterweights needed, Diamond has created a more streamlined attachment that minimizes lane encroachment during operation, according to Diamond Mowers. The mower system now sits within inches of the tractor's tire on the traffic-facing side, an intentional adjustment that gives operators more breathing room and drivers more peace of mind.

"This upgrade gives crews more confidence when working near traffic, on tight roadways or in confined roadside corridors," Cleveringa said. "It's a machine built for the realities of municipal mowing."

Enhanced Operator Control, Diagnostics

Precision meets performance in the mid-mount boom mower with upgraded components, customizable joystick sensitivity and a smart screen interface. Operators can adjust boom responsiveness in real time with the flip of a switch by speeding up for open-area coverage or dialing down for careful work around signs and fences. Fleet managers also can restrict speed settings and limit access to advanced controls for less experienced operators, according to Diamond Mowers.

"This is the first and only mid-mount boom mower in the industry to offer this level of adaptability and control," said Cleveringa. "Whether you're fine-tuning boom speed around a light pole or gearing up performance for wide-open stretches, the responsiveness is instant and tailored to the operator. It's fingertip precision that empowers productivity."

In addition, the Smart Screen provides rapid diagnostics and access to system data. This allows operators to identify and resolve issues in minutes instead of hours, which reduces downtime and enables faster service and support, according to Diamond Mowers.

Innovations That Protect Equipment, People

With the hydraulic drive disengage option, operators can shut off the mower when not in use to help reduce wear, fuel consumption and heat buildup. In emergency situations or when servicing, the system can be disengaged at the push of a button for added safety.

Additional built-in safeguards reinforce Diamond's commitment to operator safety and uptime. These include:

• Relocated hydraulic cooler — moved to the rear of the tractor for unobstructed headlight visibility in low-light conditions.

• Hydraulic level sensor — alerts the operator and disables mower and boom controls if oil levels are too low, reducing the risk of cavitation and preventing equipment damage.

• Premium hydraulic valve — engineered to resist contamination and ensure smoother, more responsive boom movement.

"Our mission is to eliminate as many pain points as possible — from overheating components to blind spots that compromise safety — and provide a smarter way to work," Cleveringa said.

Built for Roadside Demands

Whether clearing highway shoulders, ditch lines, utility corridors or public park perimeters, Diamond Mowers' redesigned mid-mount boom mower is built to thrive in municipal and commercial applications, according to Diamond Mowers. From real-time boom control to advanced diagnostics and safety-first features, it delivers durable, precision performance for the professionals who maintain the nation's infrastructure.

"This new and improved mower represents a thoughtful evolution in boom mowing," said Cleveringa. "It's purposefully built to be a partner in the field for the pros who keep our roads open and our communities connected."

For more information, visit diamondmowers.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

