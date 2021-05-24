Fifty employees work at the Sakai America facility in Adairsville, Ga. The location serves as the North American headquarters, has a 175-ft. long assembly line, 97,000 sq. ft. of office and warehouse space within two buildings and more than 40 acres of land for testing and machine storage.

Sakai America Inc. is celebrating 20 years of assembling asphalt and soil rollers in Adairsville, Ga., in May.

"Sakai America has experienced exceptional growth over the past 20 years in the United States. We have proudly assembled over 3,500 machines here in our Adairsville, Ga., facility, and look forward to being part of this community for many years to come," said Yasunori Azumi, president Sakai America.

Fifty employees work at the Sakai America facility in Adairsville, Ga. The location serves as the North American headquarters, has a 175-ft. long assembly line, 97,000 sq. ft. of office and warehouse space within two buildings and more than 40 acres of land for testing and machine storage.

Sakai America offers a wide range of high-force vibratory compactors designed for compacting asphalt pavement and for road and building site ground preparation. The machine portfolio includes industry-leading oscillatory asphalt rollers in several size classes and an exclusive vibratory pneumatic tire roller, according to the manufacturer.

The company utilizes a strong nationwide dealer network for the sale and support of its products.

Kevin McClain, VP Sakai America, helped build the Sakai America Adairsville facility 20 years ago.

"I started with Sakai America in 2000, and was part of the team that selected this site to build our first U.S. assembly facility. When the building was finished in 2001, we started our current 20-year run of assembling heavy equipment here in Georgia. We currently assemble four of our best-selling machines here in Adairsville, and this summer, we will be bringing our SW774 series in-house as well. That machine is currently made in Japan by our parent company, but we're excited to have another model to assemble here in the U.S."

Sakai was founded in Japan in 1918 for the manufacture and repair of diesel locomotives and engines. Since that time, the company has evolved and now boasts a wide range of vibratory compactors and road-building heavy machinery. To strengthen its global footprint, Sakai vibratory compactors were introduced to North America in 1976. Then in 2001, it began U.S. manufacturing operations in its current location of Adairsville, Ga.

For more information, visit www.sakaiamerica.com.

Today's top stories