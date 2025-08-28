Sakai America celebrates production of 1,000th SV544 soil compactor at its Georgia factory. Hand-crafted for reliability, the SV544 is a key product in their lineup, reflecting trust from customers. Local manufacturing ensures responsiveness and support for U.S. market. Sakai's commitment to quality and innovation shines through their enduring legacy.

Sakai America Inc. announced a milestone with the production of its 1,000th SV544 soil compactor at its Adairsville, Ga., factory. The specific machine, an SV544TBCF model equipped with a padfoot drum, leveling blade, cab and removable smooth shell, is heading to Power Motive, a dealer in the western United States.

The SV544, an 84 in. soil compactor in the 12-15 ton class, is a modern powerhouse in soil compaction that began production in late 2017, replacing the SV540 series. Its design is engineered for critical applications like highway foundations, large-scale developments and site preparation. The completion of the 1,000th unit underscores Sakai's continued focus on delivering compaction solutions to the North American market.

"Producing the 1,000th SV544 is an incredible achievement that speaks volumes about our team," said Kevin McClain, vice president of operations. "While technology has changed many industries, we've deliberately maintained a hands-on approach. Every machine is assembled with the dedication and craftsmanship of our skilled American employees. Our commitment to quality and reliability is something that is built into every unit by hand. This milestone is a celebration of their hard work and unwavering focus on delivering a machine our customers can depend on, job after job."

Unlike fully automated production lines, each Sakai machine is meticulously assembled by hand by American employees. This quality-driven approach ensures that every machine meets the company's stringent standards for reliability and performance, according to Sakai.

"The SV544 has become a standout product in our lineup and our best-selling model in recent years," said Brad Belvin, manager of sales and marketing. "This milestone is a direct reflection of the trust our customers place in our equipment, and it's a testament to our commitment to meeting their needs. The real advantage is our local manufacturing here in Georgia. Being close to our customers allows us to be more responsive, offer better support and ensure that our soil compactors are perfectly suited for the projects they're tackling across the nation."

Sakai has a long and proud history of providing compaction equipment to the U.S. market, a legacy that began with its first sales in 1976. The company established its local manufacturing presence when its first machine rolled off the Adairsville line in 2001. Sakai America looks forward to celebrating its 25th year of United States manufacturing in 2026, a testament to its enduring legacy of quality and innovation.

