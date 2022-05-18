On May 6 and 7, Sales Auction Company held its annual spring auction. According to Sam Sales, president, "This year's event was the company's largest by far, with sales greatly exceeding estimated values."

Day 1 featured small items such as attachments, parts, shop tools and other miscellaneous items. Day 2 featured super clean, late model surplus equipment from major area contractors and rental houses.

Sale highlights included a 2016 Cat D6 LGP that brought $210,000; a 2018 JD 310 LS backhoe that brought $85,000; a 2012 Cat 305E mini excavator that brought $66,000; a 2013 Cat 299D skid steer that brought $76,000; and a 1997 Autocar tri-axle dump that brought $70,000.

Sales Auction Company's next scheduled event will be its annual fall sale on Sept. 30. CEG

