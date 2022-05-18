List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Sales Auction Company Holds Annual Spring Auction

Wed May 18, 2022 - Northeast Edition #11
CEG


On May 6 and 7, Sales Auction Company held its annual spring auction. According to Sam Sales, president, "This year's event was the company's largest by far, with sales greatly exceeding estimated values."

Day 1 featured small items such as attachments, parts, shop tools and other miscellaneous items. Day 2 featured super clean, late model surplus equipment from major area contractors and rental houses.

Sale highlights included a 2016 Cat D6 LGP that brought $210,000; a 2018 JD 310 LS backhoe that brought $85,000; a 2012 Cat 305E mini excavator that brought $66,000; a 2013 Cat 299D skid steer that brought $76,000; and a 1997 Autocar tri-axle dump that brought $70,000.

Sales Auction Company's next scheduled event will be its annual fall sale on Sept. 30. CEG

A huge crowd gathers as the bidding gets under way. (CEG photo)
A nice lineup of construction trucks was ready to go to work for new owners. (CEG photo)
This Dodge Challenger Hellcat saw a lot of attention from auction-goers. (CEG photo)
Tom Lewandowski of T & L Sand and Gravel in Greenwich, N.Y., checks out a Cat D5 to see if it would be a good addition to his pit. (CEG photo)
Justin (L) and Tom Zimmitti of Zimmitti Excavation in Portland, Conn., had their eyes on a Cat 906M loader. (CEG photo)
A late model Volvo excavator gets put through its paces prior to the sale. (CEG photo)
This year’s sale offered one of the strongest lineups of loaders that Sales Auction Company has been able to offer at its spring event. (CEG photo)
A huge crowd gathers as the bidding gets under way. (CEG photo)
Skid steers from an assortment of manufacturers were up for bid. (CEG photo)
The Sales Auction Company team works hard to make sure every item is sold to the highest bidder. (CEG photo)
Terms and conditions of the sale are announced by the auctioneer. (CEG photo)
Checking out a 2013 Cat 924K is Jeff Randal (L) and Tommy Ayott of Adams, Mass. (CEG photo)
This Cat D6N was one of the sale highlights and Tyler Matthew (L) and Alex Crouse, both of Crouse Excavation in Tyler, Conn., stopped to take a look at it. (CEG photo)




