On July 10 in Tolland, Conn., Sales Auction Company hosted the complete dispersal of John Olender Corp., a general contractor who had been in business for more than 65 years.

A highly desirable package of trucks, excavating and aggregate equipment drew a huge crowd and, as expected, each piece brought top dollars. Many of the pieces in this sale hit the "sweet spot" of being low hours or low miles and just the right age to be pre-emission restrictive standards. With the current shortage of equipment in the marketplace, this sale proved to be a "home run," according to Sales Auction Company.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

