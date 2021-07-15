Equipmentdown-arrow
Sales Auction Company Holds Sale for John Olender Corp.

Thu July 15, 2021 - Northeast Edition #15
CEG


On July 10 in Tolland, Conn., Sales Auction Company hosted the complete dispersal of John Olender Corp., a general contractor who had been in business for more than 65 years.

A highly desirable package of trucks, excavating and aggregate equipment drew a huge crowd and, as expected, each piece brought top dollars. Many of the pieces in this sale hit the "sweet spot" of being low hours or low miles and just the right age to be pre-emission restrictive standards. With the current shortage of equipment in the marketplace, this sale proved to be a "home run," according to Sales Auction Company.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13

The core of John Olender Corp.’s earthmoving fleet consisted of a great lineup of well-maintained Cat iron.
Check out this big old beast … a 1988 Cat D8N was looking for a new home.
Nate Mix of Mix Brothers in Freeville, N.Y., was really hoping to bring home one of these prime Kenworth T800 dumps.
Besides executing a great sale, the folks at Sales Auction Company spent weeks prepping machines and laying out a well-organized auction.
This Rogers 35-ton lowboy needed to be purchased and you might as well load it up and bring home some equipment.
Sales Auction ringmen work the crowd hard to ensure each item, including the hundreds of small tools, etc., brought John Olender Corp. the best possible prices.
All of the John Olender Corp. tools and miscellaneous items were well organized and placed under roof to make the buying experience as easy and pleasant as possible.
The centerpiece of the sale was a pair of Metso crushers, one jaw and one cone, each of which brought more than a quarter of a million dollars. (L-R): Tim Halliday of 202 Truck Equipment, Tim Crean of Crean Equipment and Dan McHugh of Brookside Equipment.
With a Metso LT105 jaw crusher, Kevin Knaust with his son, Matthew, of A. Montano Company in Saugerties, N.Y.
A group of industry veterans take advantage of the opportunity to catch up. (L-R): Seamus Sheelan of Powerscreen New England in Windsor Locks, Conn.; Ed Wright of Fay & Wright Excavating in Goshen, Conn.; and Ron Beebe of Milton Beebe in Storrs, Conn.
This Cat 335F with only 1,000 hours brought in $250,000.
A fantastic lineup of Kenworth trucks, mostly model T800s from the early 2000s, was up for bid during the auction — the best of which brought in $90,000.
Taking in the sale and checking out a few Cat loaders are Phil Raudat (L) from Madison, Conn., and Ernie Rogan of A & S Construction in Middletown, Conn.




