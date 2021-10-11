CNH Industrial announced the immediate appointment of Sally Johnson to the role of vice president of New Holland Agriculture North America.

"Sally has brought strong leadership to each role she has held with CNH Industrial and in her most recent role as sales director for New Holland," said Brad Crews, president of CNH Industrial North America. "We believe in Sally's proven ability and see a great opportunity for continued growth with our dealers and customers."

Johnson's 16 years of experience with CNH Industrial brings a multi-faceted perspective to the brand's top leadership position. Most recently, Johnson has held the position of director of sales, where she has provided strategic vision and retail execution for New Holland's U.S. and Canada-based field sales team.

Joining CNH Industrial in 2005, Johnson served in roles with increasing responsibility in the CNH Industrial Capital and CNH Industrial Parts & Service organizations before joining the New Holland brand's senior leadership team in 2020.

"I am excited for this opportunity to further expand New Holland's presence in North America," said Johnson. "I am deeply passionate about New Holland and wish to serve its customers, dealers and team members. New Holland has a strong legacy in the agriculture and construction industries. Our teams will reignite that legacy and propel the future of this incredible brand."

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

