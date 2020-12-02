Sandvik Coromant has announced a new partnership with Autodesk. The collaboration was officially announced on Nov. 17, 2020, at Autodesk University 2020 — the leading online conference for design and manufacturing.

The announcement marks the first step of a long-term partnership between the brands, which will deliver significant benefits to the future of computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), according to the companies.

The first step of the collaboration will tackle one of the most widespread challenges in CAM; the complex task of specifying cutting tools to determine the most effective way to use them.

Introducing more than 2,500 new products per year, Sandvik Coromant is globally renowned for its expertise in machining solutions. The partnership will allow Sandvik Coromant to share this knowledge with even more CAM users in Autodesk Fusion 360.

"Today's manufacturing world is increasingly competitive," explained Jonas Ström, product manager at Sandvik Coromant. "Materials are lighter, harder and stronger, machines are more advanced, batch sizes are smaller and component design is increasingly complex — all of this leads to an increased need for CAM programming and skilled CAM users.

"As engineers, CAM users love seeking new technologies and testing solutions, but they are often limited by the time constraints associated with CNC machining. By providing them access to tool information, recommendations and knowledge of unique machining methods at the click of a button, we hope to simplify their process," said Ström.

Typically, CAM users rely on manually transferring data from tooling catalogues and inputting the parameters into CAM software. This process is often laborious and can increase time-to-market expectations.

"Manufacturing and metal cutting are already complex processes, and they're often made more difficult by manually managing tooling information resulting in delayed setup times and increased room for machining error," said Srinath Jonnalagadda, vice president of business strategy for Design and Manufacturing at Autodesk. "By pairing our CAM software solutions with Sandvik Coromant's deep tooling knowledge and expertise, we're helping customers reduce time and improve efficiency in the preparation phase."

The Autodesk partnership is part of a long-term vision for Sandvik Coromant. The two companies have similar goals — to help customers stay competitive with new technologies and to provide digital design and manufacturing solutions.

The first step in this new partnership will remove the time-consuming nature of data selection by providing Autodesk customers with access to the Sandvik Coromant tool data.

For more information, visit www.sandvik.coromant.com or www.autodesk.com.