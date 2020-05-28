SANY, Ironpeddlers Team With NASCAR's Colby Howard

As NASCAR returns to the track in Charlotte, N.C., SANY America will be there with dealer partner Ironpeddlers as co-sponsors of driver Colby Howard and car #15 as part of the J.D. Motorsports team.

On May 25, cars took to the track at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the XFINITY Series ALSCO 300 — without spectators — as NASCAR kicked off its revised 2020 racing schedule.

And, like so many Americans, the team at SANY is looking forward to seeing live racing return to the lineup.

"We are excited to be working with Colby and the J.D. Motorsports team to help them drive to success," said Vice President of Sales Ben Miller — construction, of SANY America. "With all of the recent changes — across the nation, not just for NASCAR — I think we are all starting to get used to watching all events on screen."

Natural Partners

The growing dealer partner network, including Ironpeddlers, has not only helped drive SANY's growth, but also brought this opportunity to work with Howard's NASCAR team to SANY.

"Colby's father, Rodney Howard, and I have known each other for 20 years," said Anthony Broome, president and co-owner of Ironpeddlers. "We became aware of Colby's race team and their relationship with Project HOPE. We've sponsored cars at different times over the years, and we thought it would be great for all three organizations if we could partner together for at least one race this year."

"I am very excited to welcome SANY America on board starting at Charlotte," said Colby Howard.

Ironpeddlers offers the full range of SANY equipment and provides service and support options for all machines. The headquarters in Monroe, N.C., hosted Howard and his #15 Chevrolet ahead of the race on May 21 so he could learn more about SANY excavators, wheel loaders and other equipment.

Growing Brands, Growing Awareness

Ironpeddlers has provided heavy equipment sales, service and parts since 1974, and today has grown to have five locations across the Carolinas, Georgia and Kentucky. A SANY dealer since 2017, Ironpeddlers worked with SANY to further grow its territory in 2019 and expanded its coverage area to include the western half of North Carolina.

While the NASCAR sponsorship is certainly a great opportunity for Ironpeddlers to further grow in the region, Broome is equally excited for the broad exposure for the SANY brand that this partnership with Colby and J.D. Motorsports offers.

"The national coverage will also be good for all SANY dealers across the U.S.," added Broome. "NASCAR is a favored sport among many equipment operators and owners, and we look forward to leveraging that relationship to drive awareness."

SANY's relationship with Ironpeddlers has resulted in many more customers learning how SANY Quality Changes the World and why SANY equipment is the right choice for their projects and fleets, according to Broome. He added that since becoming a dealer partner, they've seen customers grow more familiar and comfortable with SANY's product lines, and he has seen sales grow exponentially, with buyers discovering the quality, efficiency and price-value proposition offered by SANY as a way to positively impact their bottom lines.

This growth has definitely been noticed by SANY as well. In recognition of Ironpeddlers' commitment to growing SANY and the volume of sales at its locations, the dealership was named SANY's "Partner of the Year" in 2019.

"You'll notice it will not just be SANY on that car. Ironpeddlers has a presence as well — both on the car and crew uniforms," said Miller. "We focus on our dealers, not as someone who helps sell our equipment, but as a true partner of SANY." CEG