Slag Cement Association logo

The Slag Cement Association (SCA) announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has selected SCA to be a recipient of its grant aimed at reducing embodied greenhouse gas emissions for construction materials and products. The grant will support SCA in the shared project of improving the robustness of Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) in the cement industry.

The project will be led by the Portland Cement Association (PCA) in partnership with the American Coal Ash Association (ACAA), Natural Pozzolan Association (NPA), and SCA. One of the goals of the project is to significantly boost the number of facility-specific EPDs — including those for slag cement producers.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with PCA, ACAA and NPA in producing more expansive EPDs for cementitious materials", said Nick Brimley, marketing director of SCA. "The EPA's funding will provide the opportunity for SCA to show the sustainability benefits of utilizing slag cement as one of the strongest carbon reduction tools for the cement and concrete industry."

Along with providing facility-specific EPDs, SCA plans on enhancing its industry-wide Slag Cement EPD, Slag Cement Product Category Rule (PCR) and Life Cycle Assessment Calculator.

The project is one of more than 30 grants the EPA announced to support the development and verification of EPDs for construction materials and products.

For more information, visit www.slagcement.org.

Today's top stories