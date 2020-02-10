Scenes From National Pavement Expo 2020 in Nashville

The 35th annual National Pavement Expo was held from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 at the Music City Center in the heart of downtown Nashville, Tenn. "We are truly honored to be a part of this industry and look forward to continuing the relationships with the participating companies for years to come — thanks for being a part of this one." show managers from Emerald Expositions said.

In addition to hosting 200-plus leading brands from the paving and pavement maintenance industry, National Pavement Expo delivered more than 55 conference sessions over a five-day span. The Expo was a true learning experience with tremendous opportunities to network and source equipment from those in the pavement industry.

National Pavement Expo (NPE) for 2021 is scheduled for Jan. 20 to 23 at this same venue in Nashville, Tenn. CEG