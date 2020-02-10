Scenes From National Pavement Expo 2020 in Nashville

In addition to hosting 200-plus leading brands from the paving and pavement maintenance industry, National Pavement Expo delivered more than 55 conference sessions over a five-day span. The Expo was a true learning experience with tremendous opportunities to network and source equipment from those in the pavement industry.
National Pavement Expo (NPE) for 2021 is scheduled for Jan. 20 to 23 at this same venue in Nashville, Tenn. CEG
Talking about the Bagela B10000 asphalt recycling machine (L-R) are Dan Kobalick and Chris Spinella of Bagela USA; Aaron Greear, Central Paving, Ellensburg, Wash.; and Greg Harla, Bagela USA.
Carlson Paving Products’ Kevin Jeske (L) opens up a Carlson CP130 paver for some of the guests to the Carlson exhibit.
Somewhere underneath that crowd on the show floor is a Weiler P65 paver.
(L-R): Austin Miller of Bomag, Ridgeway, S.C.; Scott Uchtman and Matt Pettit of Van Keppel, Kansas City, Kan.; and Henry Polk of Bomag discuss the brand new Bomag BF 200 compact asphalt paver.
Lots of activity at the Case exhibit with the introduction of the all-new Case PT240D.
(L-R): Ramona Phelps, Rodger Phelps, Shannon Chastain and Philicia Chastain of Basic Equipment, Eatonton, Ga., were at the show promoting their line of asphalt compaction machines.
Going over the controls at the operator console on a Weiler P395 paver, Weiler’s largest paver offering, are Keith Callaway Jr. (L) of KNL Industries, Canby, Ore., and Tate Huizer, Weiler product engineer.
Power Equipment and some of its customers meet up in the Wirtgen exhibit area (L-R) including Andy Moon and Matt McQueen of Power Equipment Co., Knoxville, Tenn.; Greg Estes, Austin Glass and Bill Joyner of Estes Bros. Construction, Jonesville, Va.; and Darryl Thompson, Power Equipment Co., Memphis, Tenn.
Reynolds-Warren Equipment Co. representatives met with one of their vendors at the show, Falcon Asphalt Repair Equipment. (L-R): Steve Young and Dan Dwyer of Reynolds-Warren, Morrow, Ga.; Brian Thornton of Falcon Asphalt; and Brian Meissen of Reynolds-Warren.
Schwarze Industries representatives and dealers talk about the newest Schwarze products in the exhibit area, (L-R) are Brett Bussman, Tractor & Equipment Co., Birmingham, Ala.; Latner McDonald, Schwarze Industries, Huntsville, Ala.; and Autrey McMillan, Jr. Tractor & Equipment Co.
Lots of excitement in the LeeBoy exhibit with the introduction of the newly redesigned LeeBoy 8520B paver. Dealer reps from Ascendum in Charlotte, N.C., stopped by the exhibit to take a look at this machine (L-R) including Kristin Parker, Scott Lee, Steve Brown, Brian Hall of LeeBoy and Steve Keller.