Scenes From the 82nd Annual Oregon Logging Conference

Some of the most beautiful weather in recent years could be found at the 82nd Annual Oregon Logging Conference (OLC), held from Feb. 20 to 22, at the Lane Events Center and Fairgrounds in Eugene Ore. Thousands of people visited the three-day show, including more than 1,500 high school and elementary school students and educators.

"The Oregon Logging Conference is always an opportunity for everyone to get to know who we are and what we do," said OLC Conference Manager Rikki Wellman. "We are the largest show of this type, west of Mississippi," she added, referring to more than 325 participating vendors, with both outside and inside exhibits and displays.

The theme for the 82nd Annual OLC was Working Forests: Carbon Keepers and 2020.

"This theme highlights the fact that our industry, the products we produce and the forests we manage are some of the best natural carbon keepers available to the world," OLC President Greg Stratton said. "Trees store carbon at the highest rate when they are actively growing. Once a tree begins to mature, it slows carbon intake and after the tree matures, the process reverses, releasing carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere."

Stratton's message to those gathered at the OLC was to maximize carbon sequestration of a forest, trees must be harvested at their peak growth and the ground replanted so the process can be repealed. "While this sounds good with the modern buzz words like carbon sequestration," Stratton said, "the truth is, this is what our industry has been doing for generations." CEG

