Scenes From the 82nd Annual Oregon Logging Conference

Some of the most beautiful weather in recent years could be found at the 82nd Annual Oregon Logging Conference (OLC), held from Feb. 20 to 22, at the Lane Events Center and Fairgrounds in Eugene Ore. Thousands of people visited the three-day show, including more than 1,500 high school and elementary school students and educators.
"The Oregon Logging Conference is always an opportunity for everyone to get to know who we are and what we do," said OLC Conference Manager Rikki Wellman. "We are the largest show of this type, west of Mississippi," she added, referring to more than 325 participating vendors, with both outside and inside exhibits and displays.
The theme for the 82nd Annual OLC was Working Forests: Carbon Keepers and 2020.
"This theme highlights the fact that our industry, the products we produce and the forests we manage are some of the best natural carbon keepers available to the world," OLC President Greg Stratton said. "Trees store carbon at the highest rate when they are actively growing. Once a tree begins to mature, it slows carbon intake and after the tree matures, the process reverses, releasing carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere."
Stratton's message to those gathered at the OLC was to maximize carbon sequestration of a forest, trees must be harvested at their peak growth and the ground replanted so the process can be repealed. "While this sounds good with the modern buzz words like carbon sequestration," Stratton said, "the truth is, this is what our industry has been doing for generations." CEG
(L-R): Retired President, current board member of Triad Machinery, Doug Summers, Portland, Ore., with Link Belt Excavators Regional Manager Chad Kline, and Product Support Manager Justin Conn, Lexington Ky., fronting a LBX 3740 Excavator.
(L-R): At the RDO booth stands Ollie Windle, general manager of Vermeer at RDO Equipment Co., Portland, Ore., with Chris Stanley, core accounts manager of RDO Equipment Co., Eugene Ore., Nate Hagen, sales manager of Eterra USA, Bellingham, Wash., and Russell Stippel, a member of the sales team of Skid Steer Solutions, also located in Bellingham, Wash.
As a premiere John Deere dealer with locations across the West, Papé keeps you moving with high-quality equipment, parts, technology and superior service.
As a premiere John Deere dealer with locations across the West, Papé boasts 92 branches serving 66 cities in eight states.
(L-R): Rotochopper, St. Martin, Minn., Demo Technician Jesse Thelen, Marketing Specialist Erin Pearson and US Pacific Northwest Regional Sales Rep. CJ Cox with the impressive B-66 L-Series horizontal grinder, which has raised the bar as the most advanced fiber processing system on the market. This grinder is designed to meet the needs of grinding larger, more abrasive materials and has been engineered to increase overall production rates with unmatched efficiency.
(L-R): Hobby logger Bill Schmidt, from Lewiston, Idaho, was taking a look at the Diamond Z DZH 4000 Series with Diamond Z Vice President Pat Crawford, Caldwell, Idaho. The DZH 4000TK Series track-mounted horizontal grinder allows you to operate just about anywhere a portable grinder cannot, said Pat.
Glen Halverson of Halverson Wood Products Inc., Pine River, Minn., demos its slick automated firewood processor. Makes quick work of logs that you can cut and split without leaving the machine.
Derrick Hough, territory manager of Feenaughty Machinery Co., Portland, Ore., with the powerful Kobelco ED160-5 Blade Runner excavator which features a six-way blade for pushing material or quickly refilling a work site.
OLC attendee Richard Weaver (L), owner of Weaver Road Construction, Oakland, Ore., with J. Stout Auction VP of Sales Jim McNeal. J. Stout Auctions just relocated to its new headquarters in Washougal, Wash.
(L-R): All the way from New Zealand and DC Equipment, Product Specialist Hayden Thorn with industry icon Lamont Cantrell of Modern Machinery and Vice President of Marketing of Modern Machinery Rob Bias. The DC Equipment Falcon Forestry winch assist is the only hydraulic winch machine on the market that provides forestry crews with what is important: safety, simplicity, productivity and real versatility. Available thru Modern Machinery with 11 locations across Washington, Oregon, Montana and Idaho.
Radiator Supply House had the Beaver on hand at its booth. Wes Collins, marketing director of Radiator Supply House, meets and greets all the OLC attendees. If you’re looking for cooling solutions for every type of equipment and trucks, no one has a larger selection and custom options available. The company manufactures metal replacement radiators, steel tanks, oil coolers and more. Offering Caterpillar, John Deere, Case, Freightliner, Ferguson and many more replacements.
Peters & Keatts, with locations in Snohomish, Wash. and Lewiston, Idaho, as well as Richland Wash., had the executive staff on hand with (L-R) Office Manager Carol Luther, Territory Manager Scott Bride and Co-Owner Larry Keatts. Peters & Keatts has kept its focus on treating customers and employees as family. So whether you are looking to buy or just rent, come see Peters & Keatts and ‘Discover the Difference.’
Shane Co. Equipment specializes in used heavy equipment, forestry and trucks. (L-R): Owner Shane Burrill and Sales & Marketing Manager Jeff Estill look forward to a great show. Shane says, “We buy, sell, and consign heavy equipment and ship worldwide, give us a call and see what we can do for you.”
Logging and auction industry legend, Andy Taylor, VP manager, Oregon operations of James G. Murphy, Kenmore Wash., covering all of your auction needs in the Pacific Northwest since 1970.
(L-R): Regional Manager Brian Kile of Fecon, located in Lebanon, Ohio, and Division Sales Manager Matt Warfel and their popular FTX attachment line at the OLC.
Young Corporation Sales and Marketing Manager Mike Lorenz (L), located in Seattle, with Territory Manager Scott MacIntosh.
Paydyn Borg attended the show with his grandfather, Chuck Borg, with EB Contract Cutting, located in Days Creek, Ore.
FAE, land-clearing products out of Flowery Branch, Ga., Territory Manager Dan Crow with Product Manager Lee Smith at the Pacific Tractor, Hillsboro, Ore., booth.