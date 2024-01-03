List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Scott Steinhardt Named President of Stertil-Koni USA Inc.

    Wed January 03, 2024 - National Edition
    Stertil-Koni USA


    Scott Steinhardt
    Photo courtesy of Stertil-Koni USA Inc.
    Scott Steinhardt

    Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni USA Inc. announced that Scott Steinhardt has been named company president.

    In this position, Steinhardt, who joined Stertil-Koni as VP of sales in 2022 and was named general manager in 2023, brings more than 28 years of top industry sales, marketing and distributor management experience to the company's top slot in North America.

    To date, in his two-year span with Stertil-Koni, Steinhardt has expanded sales into new markets, championed the use of enhanced technologies, broadened and accelerated customer support streams to elevate service, helped advance product development and worked closely with the Stertil-Koni exclusive distributor network and company employees to further build partnerships, sales and company branding.

    Steinhardt succeeds Jean DellAmore, Stertil-Koni's first president, who served in that capacity since the company's U.S. launch in 1987. Over that span, which exceeds a quarter of a century, DellAmore catapulted Stertil-Koni into a position of industry leadership in the heavy duty vehicle lift sector. DellAmore recently was appointed president of Nussbaum North America Ltd., an automotive vehicle lift company that also is part of the Stertil organization.

    Marcel Jansen, marketing and sales director/chief commercial officer of the Stertil Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome Scott into his new and expanded role and are confident that with his leadership skills, dedicated focus and formidable determination, this development is a logical and thoughtful pathway to continue the success and growth of Stertil-Koni for the benefit of our distributors, our customers and our employees across North America.

    "Toward that end, over the past two years, Scott has had the unique opportunity to work hand-in-hand with our very own vehicle-lift industry legend — Jean DellAmore. Together, these two executives have delivered outstanding results for Stertil-Koni on multiple fronts.

    "Jean has continued to be a key contributor to the success of Stertil-Koni over a remarkable timespan and we would are exceedingly grateful for his tremendous energy, performance, and insight. We also know that there is more ahead for Jean and are confident that he will be a dynamo in building our Nussbaum business in the U.S. and Canada."




    Today's top stories

    Triton Construction Replacing Bridges in Harrisonburg, Virginia

    Midwest's First Two-Story Mass Timber Building Under Way

    World of Asphalt, AGG1 Announce Lineup for 2024 Return to Nashville

    Raleigh, N.C.'s PNC Arena Renovation Plans Take Early Pivot Due to High Costs

    Keeping Road Workers Alive: FHWA's Proposed Work Zone Rule Changes Get Mixed Response From Industry

    Market Landing Park Expansion in Newburyport, Mass., Slated for Summer Finish

    CMAA Obtains Membership in American Council for Construction Education

    ABC: Construction Job Openings in November Rise to Highest Level Since 2022



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News Stertil-Koni






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA