Screencore has from its very beginning produced a range of compact and modern mobile crushing, screening and stockpiling equipment, purpose built using the most up to date manufacturing techniques.

Now the company has recently updated its range of Dual-Power tracked jaw crushers to offer increased levels of fuel efficiency and lower emissions, but with the same highly productive features.

Screencore's next-level tracked XJ and XL Dual-Power jaw crushers have been developed to provide users with mobility, productivity, efficiency and crushing performance. In line with the company's design philosophy, the Dual-Power crushers come packed with a range of user-friendly features designed to deliver high throughputs, low cost per ton production and accurate reduction. At their heart, however, is Dual-Power functionality.

"All our models are available in Dual-Power format, which has several distinct advantages over traditional diesel/hydraulic crushers, not least of which is a miserly fuel consumption in single digits for litres per hour," said Screencore Director Ciarán Ryan.

"Environmentally, both the XJ and XL checks all the boxes including both the ‘Zero Emissions' box with its plug-in ability and the ‘Low Noise' box. We also believe that they raise the productivity bar substantially for their crushing class."

Continual Development

In order to reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption even further, Screencore has now optimized machine efficiency to deliver higher output with less wear and improved fuel efficiency. The newly updated Dual-Power crushers are now fitted with what the company believes are the most efficient and flexible electric and hybrid drive systems on the market which provide low energy consumption due to the drive system and design.

Screencore's Dual-Power crushers are fitted with a flexible electric drive system meaning they can be connected directly to the mains or be powered by a drop-off diesel/genset unit. The latter being in case when there is no access to the electricity grid.

When connected to the grid, CO2 emissions depend on the power source. If the power is obtained from fully renewable energy, production is completely carbon neutral. When using the diesel/generator unit, fuel savings of 50 percent are said to be still achieved when compared to conventional diesel hydraulic crushers.

The backup diesel/genset unit can generate enough electricity to power multiple Dual-Power machines such as the Screencore range of Trident scalpers or stackers. This means that twice the power can be supplied via the plug out connection. When working in production trains, attributable fuel consumption is said to be able to decrease by 70 percent when the scalpers and stackers also are directly powered.

When connected to the grid, the savings are significant (depending on the local electricity price) as both operational and maintenance costs will drastically be reduced as no diesel engines are used, the company said. Also no oil is used at that time and no filters need to be replaced.

Future Here Now

Screencore intends to add to its range of Dual-Power crushers, screens and stockpilers, continuing to offer the Dual-Power functionality to all its product offerings.

"At Screencore, we are dedicated to driving innovation with a focus on sustainable practices. We aim to not only enhance operational flexibility for our customers, but also contribute to environmental preservation and provide customers with real choice," said Ryan.

"The intelligent integration of the Dual-Power range can be extended to other crushers or screens [including suitably equipped equipment from other manufacturers] with spare electrical capacity, eliminating the need for an extra engine and significantly contributing to carbon reduction. The Dual-Power functionality is an environmentally focused and a flexible efficient solution that is bringing the future here now. It will help transform how crushing and screening trains work, bringing enormous environmental benefits, efficiency, productivity and operating cost reductions."

