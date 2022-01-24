List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
SEAA Names NFL Great Joe Theismann as Keynote Speaker for 50th Anniversary Convention

Mon January 24, 2022 - National Edition
Steel Erectors Association of America


Joe Theismann
Joe Theismann

The Steel Erectors Association of America (SEAA) announced that Joe Theismann, former star quarterback of the Washington Redskins, is the keynote speaker for the association's 50th Anniversary Convention and Trade Show. The event will be held April 5 to 8, 2022, in Charleston, S.C.

Theismann has spent the last 20 years working for ESPN and the NFL Network, and is an Emmy award winning analyst.

"We are thrilled to have Theismann address attendees. More than just an exceptional athlete and sports analyst, Theismann is also an entrepreneur with insights members can apply to their own businesses," said Carrie Gulajan, SEAA's events committee chairperson.

Theismann reached the pinnacle of success as an elite NFL quarterback, with a Super Bowl victory and NFL Most Valuable Player award, but the memory that sticks with fans the most is the gruesome injury that ended his career.

Theismann's presentation will dive into his book, How to be a Champion Every Day, that will provide an inspirational guide for how to succeed on a team, in your career and in your everyday life.

Theismann also is scheduled to attend the popular Welcome Reception and Trade Show ahead of his keynote speech on April 6.

"Attendees will have a chance to mingle and meet with him," said Gulajan.

Concluding the convention is a special celebration in honor of the association's 50th anniversary, which will be held on the USS Yorktown, a World War II aircraft carrier, located at Patriots Point. Awards will be presented to honor long-time members, past presidents, and recipients of the Person of the Year and William Davis Service award. Gala attendees will receive signed copies of Theismann's new book, a special gift from Diamond Level Sponsor United Rentals.

For more information, visit SEAA.net/events. Early Bird Registration for the event ends on Feb. 28, 2022.




