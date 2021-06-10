The Steel Erectors Association of America's 48th Convention and Trade Show, to be held Oct. 12 to 14, 2021, in Orlando, Fla., features fresh education topics and live demos at its trade show.

Early Bird Registration Discounts for both members and non-members ends Aug. 31, and hotel room block cut off date is Sept. 22. Visit www.seaa.net/seaa-convention--trade-show.html to book your booth, register to attend and reserve your hotel room.

On Oct. 13, the convention kicks off at 3 p.m. with a panel discussion with 2021 Project of the Year winning teams.

"We'll explore common themes and best practices that other erectors may apply to planning, logistics, safety and other challenges," said Bob Beckner, who will moderate the session.

Beckner is a former SEAA president and board member. He recently retired from his role as senior vice president of Peterson Beckner Industries.

Oct. 14 starts with dedicated trade show time and concludes with three education sessions on management focused topics. Both indoor and outdoor exhibitor displays and live demos make the trade show an interactive experience. Exhibitors currently scheduled to participate in demonstrations are Genie, LeJeune Bolt Company, SDS2, Simpson Strong-Tie and Skyjack.

Education sessions follow the trade show. Topics include:

Managing AISC Certifications Systems, presented by Lee Pielaet of Pioneer Steel Services. Featuring best practices for effectively managing Quality and Safety Management Systems, and tips for updating your company's AISC Certifications systems amid recent changes to requirements.

Featuring best practices for effectively managing Quality and Safety Management Systems, and tips for updating your company's AISC Certifications systems amid recent changes to requirements. Overcoming Complex Support Conditions, presented by James Byrum, Estimator and Project Manager for Peterson Beckner Industries. Discussing careful sequencing, temporary shoring, detailed erection planning and collaboration with the design team when vertical support conditions are not evident.

Discussing careful sequencing, temporary shoring, detailed erection planning and collaboration with the design team when vertical support conditions are not evident. The Maverick Foreman: Defending OSHA Citations Involving Supervisor Misconduct, presented by Stephen Safran, of Safran Law Offices. Focusing on how to build a supervisor misconduct defense, where the employer can argue that the foreman or supervisor engaged in unforeseeable or unpreventable misconduct.

Preceding the convention on Oct. 12 is the Dave Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament, supporting safety, training and education projects. Through this event, SEAA has awarded more than $40,000 in Craft Training grants and for the development of training videos. Register at seaa.net/daveschulzgolf.

October 12

Dave Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament supporting Safety, Training and Education

October 13

Board of Directors Meeting

Project of the Year Panel Discussion

Welcome Reception

October 14

Trade Show and Demos

Education Sessions

Closing Reception

For more information, visit www.seaa.net.

Today's top stories