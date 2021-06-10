Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu June 10, 2021 - National Edition
The Steel Erectors Association of America's 48th Convention and Trade Show, to be held Oct. 12 to 14, 2021, in Orlando, Fla., features fresh education topics and live demos at its trade show.
Early Bird Registration Discounts for both members and non-members ends Aug. 31, and hotel room block cut off date is Sept. 22. Visit www.seaa.net/seaa-convention--trade-show.html to book your booth, register to attend and reserve your hotel room.
On Oct. 13, the convention kicks off at 3 p.m. with a panel discussion with 2021 Project of the Year winning teams.
"We'll explore common themes and best practices that other erectors may apply to planning, logistics, safety and other challenges," said Bob Beckner, who will moderate the session.
Beckner is a former SEAA president and board member. He recently retired from his role as senior vice president of Peterson Beckner Industries.
Oct. 14 starts with dedicated trade show time and concludes with three education sessions on management focused topics. Both indoor and outdoor exhibitor displays and live demos make the trade show an interactive experience. Exhibitors currently scheduled to participate in demonstrations are Genie, LeJeune Bolt Company, SDS2, Simpson Strong-Tie and Skyjack.
Education sessions follow the trade show. Topics include:
Preceding the convention on Oct. 12 is the Dave Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament, supporting safety, training and education projects. Through this event, SEAA has awarded more than $40,000 in Craft Training grants and for the development of training videos. Register at seaa.net/daveschulzgolf.
October 12
October 13
October 14
For more information, visit www.seaa.net.