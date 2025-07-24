Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    SEAA Recognizes Glen Pisani With 2025 Eddie Award for Exceptional Leadership

    Glen Pisani receives the 2025 SEAA Eddie Award for exceptional leadership in the steel industry. With more than 15 years of SEAA involvement, his strategic thinking and mentorship have positively impacted the association. Pisani's commitment to helping others succeed and guiding SEAA's growth is recognized by his peers.

    Thu July 24, 2025 - National Edition
    Steel Erectors Association of America


    Glen Pisani
    SEAA photo
    Glen Pisani

    Glen Pisani, Steel Division manager of MAS Building & Bridge in Norfolk, Mass., was named the 2025 recipient of The Eddie Award during SEAA's Convention & Trade Show in Pittsburgh in May 2025.

    Formerly known as the Person of the Year Award, the recognition was renamed to commemorate founding member Edward "Eddie" Williams. The award is presented annually to an individual who exemplifies outstanding leadership, dedicated service and a deep commitment to SEAA's mission and values.

    As an SEAA member for more than 15 years, Pisani has held several leadership roles. He's currently the vice president, industry and chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee. Widely respected for his strategic thinking, mentorship and passion for the industry, he has played a key role in guiding the association through a period of growth and transformation. His efforts have helped expand SEAA's reach, strengthen peer group involvement and support programs that benefit contractors of all sizes.

    "I had the pleasure of appointing Glen as chairman of SEAA's Strategic Planning Committee, fully confident that he would take the ball and run with it, and he absolutely delivered," said David Deem, past SEAA president and president of Deem Structural Services. "That's who Glen is. Time and again, whether it's a board initiative or a new program, he steps up and exceeds expectations. His contributions have had a lasting impact on SEAA's direction."

    Known by his peers as an advocate, Pisani brings energy and focus to every project he undertakes. His leadership style is defined not only by vision, but also by his dedication to helping others succeed.

    "I've known Glen for more than 40 years, and in the 25 years we've worked together, his passion for helping others achieve success has never wavered," said Jerry Morganelli, Steel Operations manager of MAS Building & Bridge. "He truly loves the industry, and his commitment to SEAA's future makes him more than deserving of this recognition."

    Pisani was a member of Connector magazine's advisory committee from 2017 to 2023, offering his insight and expertise to help guide its editorial direction. "He's still someone I turn to when I need a clear perspective on an industry or technical issue. His enthusiasm for sharing knowledge pushes me to avoid growing complacent in my own work," said Tracy Bennett, editor of Connector and president of Mighty Mo Media Partners.

    For more information, visit seaa.net




