SEAA to honor Steel Strong Women during Women in Construction Week 2025 by recognizing outstanding females in steel construction. Nominations are open until Jan. 7, celebrating women in all roles in the industry. SEAA offers resources for companies to celebrate women in their teams during WIC Week.

SEAA logo

The Steel Erectors Association of America announced plans to recognize exceptional women working in steel construction during the 2025 Women in Construction Week (March 2-8, 2025).

Currently, the association is seeking nominations. The deadline to submit is Jan. 7. Make nominations online.

To kick off the campaign, the SEAA Marketing Committee selected a logo designed by Dani Carville, safety coordinator of SEAA member-company S.L. Chasse Steel, Hudson, N.H.

"Being an ironworker has long been viewed as a man's profession, but these days more and more women are working in this industry. They are competent and skilled and it's time to celebrate that," said Carville.

"We want to highlight women working in all aspects of the industry — from field positions to executives," said Tammy Dean, chief financial officer, Gardner-Watson Decking, Oldsmar, Fla., and member of the SEAA marketing committee.

The nomination form asks for information about the nominee's professional achievements, contributions to a team or project, examples of her leadership, mentorship or collaboration, her contributions to community, as well as personal qualities.

Nominations are open to anyone, whether the individual is working for a SEAA member or not. Finalists will be featured on SEAA's social media channels during the 2025 Women in Construction week.

Resources for WIC Week Celebrations

SEAA invites member companies to set time aside to recognize the contributions of women on their teams during Women in Construction Week. Topics and resources are available from the National Association of Women in Construction.

SEAA members can order hard hat stickers featuring Carville's design and jobsite banners to use during WIC Week celebrations. The deadline to place orders is Feb. 12.

For more information, visit www.seaa.net/industry-events.

Today's top stories