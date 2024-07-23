Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue July 23, 2024 - West Edition #15
On July 10, 2024, Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law the legislation that will place the Transportation Levy on Seattle voters' ballots in November 2024. The legislation was unanimously approved by the City Council on July 9.
If approved by voters, the eight-year $1.55 billion Transportation Levy will provide funding to enhance the city's transportation infrastructure, including building sidewalks, paving streets, repairing bridges and improving transit connections. The levy reflects the safety, maintenance, and modernization needs of Seattle's transportation infrastructure and incorporates robust community input.
The current Levy to Move Seattle, which expires at the end of 2024, represents roughly 30 percent of the Seattle Department of Transportation's budget. The proposed Transportation Levy would renew and expand this funding source to build a broad range of projects reflecting the city's evolving transportation needs and priorities.
"For the past 18 years, Seattle voters have consistently shown their commitment to maintaining and improving our city's transportation infrastructure," said Harrell. "This Transportation Levy is a detailed action plan to build on that effort, addressing the urgent needs of our streets, bridges, sidewalks and transit systems. These investments will help Seattleites get where they need to go and enhance safety across our transportation system, no matter how they get around — bolstering bridges, strengthening connections to light rail and transit and improving routes to walk, bike, and roll."
"This consensus levy is about us all coming together to invest in a better future for our city," said Seattle City Councilmember Transportation Chair Rob Saka. "This levy is about building a stronger, more reliable transportation system. It's about saving lives by making critical safety improvements on our roads. It's about creating good, living-wage, union jobs for people in our community. It's a big investment to be sure, but it's one that we're making with utmost accountability and care. The people of Seattle are worth it."
Key Transportation Levy investments include:
Other highlights of the Transportation Levy include:
"SDOT is ready to deliver on this balanced and practical investment program to maintain and modernize Seattle's streets, sidewalks, bridges, bike lanes and transit connections, over the next eight years," said SDOT Director Greg Spotts. "We appreciate the deep and thoughtful collaboration with a wide range of Seattle community members and organizations who helped shape this levy for consideration by Seattle voters."