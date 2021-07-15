As part of its ongoing efforts to inspire members and association partners in developing strategies to build a bigger, better workforce, AEM is offering its second-annual Workforce Solutions Summit.

This one-day virtual summit — scheduled for Aug. 19, 2021 — will offer valuable information and insights, as well as research-based solutions, to organizations looking to recruit, train and retain employees.

"It's critically important for our industry to take a proactive and informed approach to workforce development activities, as well as developing the employees of tomorrow," said AEM Senior Director of Workforce Solutions Julie Davis. "Manufacturing offers a wealth of incredible career opportunities, and this summit serves as a uniquely valuable forum for industry stakeholders to learn how to effectively recruit talent and promote the skilled trades."

Feature speakers at this year's Workforce Solutions Summit include:

YourExecutiveCoach.com's Janyne Peek-Emsick, who will focus on the neuroscience of conflict

McKinsey & Company's Bryan Hancock, who will discuss the future of work

Microsoft's Lauren Gardner, who will cover diversity and inclusion

Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas's Keith Lawing, who will talk about connecting with local workforce development

Career Research Group's Chris Czarnik, who will present on best practices related to employee retention and recruitment

In addition, several company representatives are scheduled to share strategies they are employing in order to influence workforce success in their organizations and communities. They include:

Linamar

UGDSB

GPS Education Partners

Komatsu Mining Corp.

AEM also will offer hands-on Workforce Pre-Summit Workshops on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18. Capacity is limited, so interested attendees should add the workshops to their order when registering for the Workforce Solutions Summit.

"Our Workforce Summit will cover topics to help our members and the industry develop a pipeline of talent to help them move their businesses forward, and many of the ideas presented can be easily implemented," continued Davis.

"Ultimately, this summit is designed for all roles who have a stake in growing and developing a successful workforce — executives and company leaders, operation leads, training and hiring managers, and human resources and recruiting professionals," she said. "Because finding talent is more than just a human resources issue, it's a business issue."

Sponsors for this year's Workforce Solutions Summit are Apprenticeship Works!, GPS Education Partners, Green Mountain Lion Corporation and Ultra Consultants.

For additional information, download the summit agenda and the pre-summit workshop agenda, or contact AEM's Julie Davis at jdavis@aem.org.

